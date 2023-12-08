Dornoch Bid: Steering group on hunt for board of directors

Dornoch Business Improvement District (Bid) plans are moving forward after backing from companies in the area.

The steering group behind the new Bid will put together a 10-strong board of directors.

Members hope to give the town and surrounding area “a collective voice”.

They will also pursue a five-year economic development plan as they prepare to launch their Bid in March.

Dornoch Bid seeks director nominations

Meanwhile, they are looking to attract nominations for volunteer directors to ensure the non-profit organisation‘s success.

Once a board is in place, one of its first tasks will be to appoint a full-time manager in advance of the Bid’s March 1 start date.

Chairman of the steering group and Royal Dornoch Golf Club general manager Neil Hampton is aiming to make sure businesses can work collaboratively.

He said: “It’s encouraging that so many among the business community have given their backing to a Bid for the Dornoch area.

“It’s essential that a cross-section enjoys representation on the board to play a key role in supporting the full-time manager.

“The aim is to work collaboratively as a business community to improve the working, trading and economic sustainability of the Dornoch area to the mutual benefit of our businesses, their customers, residents and visitors alike.”

Mr Hampton is also conscious of the time owners commit to running their businesses.

He added: “I appreciate that we all have our own businesses to run so the board’s valuable time will be used to good effect, providing backing and guidance for the manager.

“Directors will be acting in the best interests of the business community and the particular sector they will be representing.

“They will also be valuable ambassadors for the Bid’s mission and values.”

Hunting for people with area’s ‘best interest at heart’

Dornoch Bid’s steering group is trying to ensure the board has a wide range of experience in areas such as financial and events management.

It will also take social media and marketing into account, as well as fundraising and people management.

Mr Hampton said: “We are looking for people who have the best interests of Dornoch at heart, with a passion and commitment to work collaboratively with the business community to improve the working, trading and economic sustainability of the area.”

The board will be responsible for the delivery of the business plan and work in tandem with other stakeholders.