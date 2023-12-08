Dornoch Bid: Steering group on hunt for board of directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Dornoch Bid: Steering group on hunt for board of directors

The Business Improvement District was voted in last month and will launch on March 1 next year.

By Alex Banks
An aerial shot of Dornoch, which has voted in favour of a Business Improvement District. Image: Bannerman Media
An aerial shot of Dornoch, which has voted in favour of a Business Improvement District. Image: Bannerman Media

Dornoch Business Improvement District (Bid) plans are moving forward after backing from companies in the area.

The steering group behind the new Bid will put together a 10-strong board of directors.

Members hope to give the town and surrounding area “a collective voice”.

They will also pursue a five-year economic development plan as they prepare to launch their Bid in March.

Dornoch Bid seeks director nominations

Meanwhile, they are looking to attract nominations for volunteer directors to ensure the non-profit organisation‘s success.

Once a board is in place, one of its first tasks will be to appoint a full-time manager in advance of the Bid’s March 1 start date.

Chairman of the steering group and Royal Dornoch Golf Club general manager Neil Hampton is aiming to make sure businesses can work collaboratively.

He said: “It’s encouraging that so many among the business community have given their backing to a Bid for the Dornoch area.

Neil Hampton hopes those with Dornoch’s best interest at heart will join the Bid’s board.

“It’s essential that a cross-section enjoys representation on the board to play a key role in supporting the full-time manager.

“The aim is to work collaboratively as a business community to improve the working, trading and economic sustainability of the Dornoch area to the mutual benefit of our businesses, their customers, residents and visitors alike.”

Mr Hampton is also conscious of the time owners commit to running their businesses.

He added: “I appreciate that we all have our own businesses to run so the board’s valuable time will be used to good effect, providing backing and guidance for the manager.

“Directors will be acting in the best interests of the business community and the particular sector they will be representing.

“They will also be valuable ambassadors for the Bid’s mission and values.”

Hunting for people with area’s ‘best interest at heart’

Dornoch Bid’s steering group is trying to ensure the board has a wide range of experience in areas such as financial and events management.

It will also take social media and marketing into account, as well as fundraising and people management.

Mr Hampton said: “We are looking for people who have the best interests of Dornoch at heart, with a passion and commitment to work collaboratively with the business community to improve the working, trading and economic sustainability of the area.”

The board will be responsible for the delivery of the business plan and work in tandem with other stakeholders.

More from Business

Rousay, Egilsay & Wyre Development Trust manager Stuart Williams.
Cybercrime: Orkney community trust lost £119,000 overnight
The Chancellor promised reforms to the UK financial services last year (Yui Mok/PA)
Promised reforms to City ‘feel like a damp squib’, says Treasury Committee
Members of Aslef on Northern Trains and TransPennine Express will walk out on Friday (PA)
Fresh disruption to rail services as drivers’ strikes continue
File photo dated 03/01/18 of a mobile phone.
‘Loyalty penalty’ class action claim launched against four largest mobile firms
Researchers found that some UK-listed firms saw their profits outpace inflation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while ordinary families’ real incomes plummeted (PA)
‘Excess profits’ made by big firms boosted inflation – report
London’s top index was flat on Thursday (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
FTSE treads water as investors look ahead to Bank meeting
NHS junior doctors taking part in a march and rally in the centre of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Junior doctors’ strike to affect patient care, NHS boss warns
Highland wind farm.
Plans approved for 29 more wind turbines in the Highlands
A general view of the BBC iPlayer’s TV licence page (Philip Toscano/PA)
What is the BBC licence fee and how could it change?
The Treasury Committee has raised concerns after HM Revenue and Customs said its self-assessment helpline will focus on priority calls in the run-up to the filing deadline (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Self-assessment helpline will focus on ‘priority queries’ in run-up to deadline

Conversation