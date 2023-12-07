Dog’s death sentence after ‘chaotic’ Torry owner wouldn’t muzzle it

A sheriff has ordered the destruction of a dangerous dog that bit a woman in Aberdeen after its owner from Torry refused to make it wear a muzzle.

Binx the tan Staffordshire Bull Terrier sunk its teeth into the victim’s thigh on Balnagask Road on September 3 2021.

Dominique Livingstone, Binx’s owner, previously pled guilty to breaching the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 – admitting out of control Binx had hurt the woman.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened between 7 and 8pm while the victim, who knew Livingstone, was out walking with her two children.

One of the youngsters accidentally knocked over a pram and, when the woman bent down to help pick it up, Binx ran over and bit her thigh.

Livingstone immediately apologised and the woman was taken to the hospital, where the bite was treated.

One of Binx’s teeth had pierced her skin.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge described Livingstone, who was absent from court, as a “vulnerable person who leads a chaotic life”.

She added that the Torry dog owner was not a “fit and proper person” to be in control of the dog.

The sheriff said a dog warden had visited Livingstone to see Binx and suggested the dog should wear a muzzle.

However, Livingstone, 27, said Binx “could not be muzzled” and that she couldn’t afford one.

The sheriff concluded: “It doesn’t give me any pleasure to do so, but I’m going to order the destruction of the dog and disqualify Ms Livingstone from owning or possessing a dog for five years.

“I’m not satisfied that it doesn’t constitute a danger to public safety.”

Livingstone, of Pentland Place, Aberdeen, was otherwise admonished.

