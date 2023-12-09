Jail for two-time Fochabers drink-driver who hit temporary traffic lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for two-time Fochabers drink-driver who hit temporary traffic lights

Alan Hunter's defence solicitor said his client had been grieving the loss of a grandson and had been experiencing "very low moods".

By Joanne Warnock
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Alan Hunter was jailed by Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fochabers man has been jailed for eight months and banned from driving for six years after twice being caught under the influence of alcohol.

Alan Hunter, 54, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Inverness.

He’d previously pled guilty to the offences, the first one taking place around 5pm on November 12 this year on the A98 Buckie to Fochabers road.

Hunter was seen behind the wheel of his white Ford transit van after a concerned member of the public followed the “erratic” driver along the A98.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said he had been swerving, crossing lanes and mounting grass verges along the route.

‘Erratic’ driver Alan Hunter was reported by a concerned witness on the A98 Buckie to Fochabers road

The witness followed Hunter for around 10 miles, she told the court.

They alerted the police and then noticed that Hunter had “failed to negotiate” temporary traffic lights and had “gone through” after hitting the safety equipment.

Eventually, Hunter came to a stop – the court heard – and was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

“He made attempts to drive away, but the witness removed the keys from the ignition,” Ms Silver explained.

Fochabers man Alan Hunter refused to be tested for alcohol after his arrest on the A98

Police officers then arrived and breathalysed the irresponsible driver who returned a positive breath test result for alcohol.

Hunter was taken to Elgin police station, where he refused to give further samples.

Ms Silver told the court had been “sucking” the testing device instead of blowing into it.

Just five days later, at 8pm on November 17, Hunter was pulled over by patrolling police officers after they saw him driving a blue Ford Mondeo erratically in Fochabers.

“They noted that he had reversed from a driveway on Milne Road, and then failed to stop at lights,” Ms Silver said, adding: “They followed him for a short while and he stopped halfway up Slorachs Brae”.

Alan Hunter’s lawyer begged for him to be tagged instead of jailed

The officers spoke to Hunter after recognising the “strong smell of alcohol emitting from him” and he replied that he had consumed “three beers”.

His defence agent Iain Maltman told the court that his client had been grieving the loss of a grandson and had been experiencing “very low moods”.

Mr Maltman said Hunter was now “very remorseful and apologetic” and asked the sheriff to consider an electronic tag instead of jail.

But Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood said he had sympathy for his family’s bereavement but added: “As soon as you get behind the wheel of a car, that sympathy evaporates”.

He sentenced Hunter to a total of eight months in prison and banned him from driving for six years and seven months.

