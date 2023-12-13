Former nurse smashed into parked cars while driving drunk with no lights on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former nurse smashed into parked cars while driving drunk with no lights on

A sheriff told Melissa Morrice - who has a drink-driving conviction from 2019 - he hoped this incident had sufficiently "shocked" and "alarmed" her.

By David McPhee
Melissa Morrice and a picture of Provost Watt Drive.
Melissa Morrice admitted driving into parked cars on Provost Watt Drive while unfit through drink or drugs. Image: Facebook/Google.

A former nurse has been banned from the roads after she was seen driving drunk with her lights off before crashing into parked cars.

Melissa Morrice, 33, was seen to cause “extensive” damage to a number of vehicles while driving her silver Volkswagen while apparently over the alcohol limit.

Her driving was so dangerous, one motorist followed Morrice’s vehicle before placing their hand inside her car to turn off the ignition.

A sheriff told Morrice – who has another drink-driving conviction from 2019 – he hoped this incident had sufficiently “shocked” and “alarmed” her.

Car hit parked vehicles

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that at 11.05pm on September 27 this year a witness was driving his car on Provost Watt Drive when he became aware of the accused’s vehicle driving towards him with no lights on.

“The accused was seen to stop in the middle of the road and then begin driving again,” she said.

“He then observed the accused’s car strike a number of other vehicles  – another witness also saw it collide with other vehicles.”

The witness then tried to stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

He then followed Morrice’s car as it slowed down and approached the driver’s door before putting his arm into the vehicle and turning off the ignition.

As the man called police, Morrice exited her vehicle and walked into a block of flats

When police arrived they saw that Morrice’s silver Volkswagen had “notable damage” to it and as they carried on down the road they saw several parked cars did too.

One work van had the ladder knocked off the side of it, while other vehicles had suffered a series of scratches and dents.

A door on one particular vehicle had “extensive bodywork damage” to the driver’s door.

As police arrested Morrice and took her to Kittybrewster Police Station, she stated: “I do not agree with why I’m being arrested.”

When they got to the station, Morrice refused to provide two breath specimens for analysis.

Morrice pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while unfit to drive and causing damage to parked cars.

She also admitted a second charge of failing to stop and provide her insurance details and failing to provide a breath sample when requested by police officers.

‘Only good fortune no one was injured’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that her client admitted guilt “at the first opportunity” but did have a conviction for the same offence from 2019.

“She had been drinking wine on this occasion and has a limited memory – but she has taken full responsibility for her actions,” Ms Logan said.

The solicitor added: “Ms Morrice tells me this was very out of character for her and she is genuinely remorseful.”

However, Sheriff Gerard Sinclair told Morrice that he “considered this a serious matter”.

“It’s only through good fortune that no one was injured and it’s compounded by the fact that you have a previous conviction,” he said.

“This offence can result in a prison sentence but I don’t think we are there just yet.

“I hope this incident has provided you with significant alarm and shock.”

Sheriff Sinclair made Morrice, of Grampian Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered her to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified her from driving for a year and fined her £220.

