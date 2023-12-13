Former nurse smashed into parked cars while driving drunk with no lights on

A former nurse has been banned from the roads after she was seen driving drunk with her lights off before crashing into parked cars.

Melissa Morrice, 33, was seen to cause “extensive” damage to a number of vehicles while driving her silver Volkswagen while apparently over the alcohol limit.

Her driving was so dangerous, one motorist followed Morrice’s vehicle before placing their hand inside her car to turn off the ignition.

A sheriff told Morrice – who has another drink-driving conviction from 2019 – he hoped this incident had sufficiently “shocked” and “alarmed” her.

Car hit parked vehicles

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court that at 11.05pm on September 27 this year a witness was driving his car on Provost Watt Drive when he became aware of the accused’s vehicle driving towards him with no lights on.

“The accused was seen to stop in the middle of the road and then begin driving again,” she said.

“He then observed the accused’s car strike a number of other vehicles – another witness also saw it collide with other vehicles.”

The witness then tried to stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful.

He then followed Morrice’s car as it slowed down and approached the driver’s door before putting his arm into the vehicle and turning off the ignition.

As the man called police, Morrice exited her vehicle and walked into a block of flats

When police arrived they saw that Morrice’s silver Volkswagen had “notable damage” to it and as they carried on down the road they saw several parked cars did too.

One work van had the ladder knocked off the side of it, while other vehicles had suffered a series of scratches and dents.

A door on one particular vehicle had “extensive bodywork damage” to the driver’s door.

As police arrested Morrice and took her to Kittybrewster Police Station, she stated: “I do not agree with why I’m being arrested.”

When they got to the station, Morrice refused to provide two breath specimens for analysis.

Morrice pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while unfit to drive and causing damage to parked cars.

She also admitted a second charge of failing to stop and provide her insurance details and failing to provide a breath sample when requested by police officers.

‘Only good fortune no one was injured’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that her client admitted guilt “at the first opportunity” but did have a conviction for the same offence from 2019.

“She had been drinking wine on this occasion and has a limited memory – but she has taken full responsibility for her actions,” Ms Logan said.

The solicitor added: “Ms Morrice tells me this was very out of character for her and she is genuinely remorseful.”

However, Sheriff Gerard Sinclair told Morrice that he “considered this a serious matter”.

“It’s only through good fortune that no one was injured and it’s compounded by the fact that you have a previous conviction,” he said.

“This offence can result in a prison sentence but I don’t think we are there just yet.

“I hope this incident has provided you with significant alarm and shock.”

Sheriff Sinclair made Morrice, of Grampian Road, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered her to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified her from driving for a year and fined her £220.

