‘Persistent’ and ‘abusive’ boyfriend who belittled ex avoids prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Persistent’ and ‘abusive’ boyfriend who belittled ex avoids prison sentence

Shaun Cowie called his former partner a series of offensive and derogatory names and struck her to the body on one occasion. 

By David McPhee
Shaun Cowie leaves court.
Shaun Cowie has been ordered to stay away from his former partner after carrying out 'persistent' domestic abuse. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

A “persistent” domestic abuser who subjected his partner to demeaning verbal abuse alongside physical violence has been told he has been “lucky” to avoid a prison sentence.

Shaun Cowie appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his partner over four months.

The 21-year-old called the woman a series of offensive and derogatory names and struck her to the body on one occasion.

And during a particularly heated fit of jealousy, Cowie grabbed the woman’s mobile phone from her and smashed it to pieces.

Shaun Cowie hurled verbal threats

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that the couple had been dating for a few months before they “started arguing” in December last year.

Ms Kerr said that following these arguments, Cowie’s then-partner would block him on her phone and on social media, which on one occasion he responded to by banging on her door for an hour and a half.

After months of arguing, on March 3 2023 he messaged her numerous times using derogatory language.

As the woman pleaded with Cowie to stop, he sent her messages calling her a “f****** c***”, a “spastic c***” and a “spazzy c***”.

On March 19, the woman went to Cowie’s home where he immediately began to verbally berate her for “blocking him and for not wanting to see him “.

He told her to leave his property, but when she tried to leave he blocked her departure with his body for “some considerable time”.

When the woman tried to walk back inside to get her mobile phone, he verbally lambasted her once more.

Made threats to smash up flat

On April 2 this year, Cowie organised to come to the woman’s house to look for a ring he’d misplaced.

“He tried to hold her hand and she shrugged it off, which made him angry,” Ms Kerr told the court.

“The accused then got very angry when she couldn’t find the ring – he was getting more and more aggressive so the woman left her own home and went to sit in the car.”

The fiscal depute said Cowie then followed the woman to the car where he called her a “baby” and a “f****** child”.

He also told her that if she was unable to find the ring she would have to pay for it, adding that he was “going to smash her house up”.

They then went back into the property where he “continued to belittle” her before grabbing her mobile phone and looking through her messages.

Finding a message from a male he did not recognise, Cowie smashed it against a wall while “shouting and swearing” at the woman.

He called her a “slag” and, as she became hysterical, Cowie then shoved her onto a bed, where he climbed on top of her and struck her once to the body.

Cowie apologised afterwards, but was soon back to belittling the woman and making threats to “smash up her flat”.

Appearing in the dock, Cowie, of Blackthorn Crescent, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his ex-partner between December 1 2022 and April 18 this year.

Accused has previously taken part in domestic abuse programme

Defence solicitor Carolyn Leckie told the court that her client “appears to have matured” in the months since these offences.

But she was also forced to point out that Cowie had a previous domestic abuse conviction and had already been made subject to a domestic abuser rehabilitation programme.

Ms Leckie said that Cowie had been “receptive” to that programme but conceded that in itself “might not be enough to mark the seriousness of the offence”.

She added that Cowie had ceased all contact with his former partner and had begun a new relationship where he had “taken the insights gained” from the social work department’s programme for domestic abusers.

Sheriff Joseph Platt described the narration of Cowie’s offences relayed by the fiscal depute as “vivid”.

He told Cowie he had carried out a course of “persistent abusive conduct” upon his former partner.

“You have a record for abusive conduct and a prison sentence would often be imposed here,” the sheriff said.

He also described Cowie’s participation in the previous domestic abuse programme a “failure rather than a success”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Platt made Cowie subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Cowie cannot approach his former partner for three years.

“Hopefully, you will have matured a little more in three years than you have now,” the sheriff added.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Identical twins Alison Bowden, left, and Natalie Main leave Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Identical twins admit stalking their older sister
A police officer stands guard next to a section of fans during the UEFA Europa Conference League group G match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Picture date: Thursday December 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Aberdeen . Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Successful Aberdeen police operation 'quashed football disorder attempts'
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Plans to close up to five police stations in Aberdeen will not reduce the quality of policing in the city, the north-east's most senior officer has insisted. Cash-strapped Police Scotland announced on Thursday that almost 30 offices across the country could shut after a public consultation finishes at the end of next month. In the Granite City, that could mean the police station on Victoria Road, Torry, could shut with officers moving less than two miles away into the Nigg office on Abbotswell Crescent. Other closures may include the police stations on Whinhill Road in Ferryhill, Greenfern Place in Mastrick, Seaton Place East in Seaton, and Belgrave Terrace in Rosemount. Police personnel from those four offices, if shut down, would be relocated to 'a larger centrally located office which is still to be determined,' Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie said Picture shows; North-east divisional commander Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie and Torry police station. N/A. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Aberdeen police station closures won't affect response times, north-east's top officer insists
Union Street's future is no longer pedestrianised. Buses and taxis are allowed back on the central stretch. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Warrant for man accused of sex assault and chasing women in Aberdeen
Kyle Fraser next to a picture of O'Donoghue's Bar
Man's cowardly sucker-punch KO outside Aberdeen bar
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Trial for Fyvie trio who deny string of animal abuse charges
Cheryl Joss, also known as Mitchell, admitted employing romance to con an 84-year-old man. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen romance fraudster ordered to pay back just £1 after scamming OAP out of…
Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
Woman, 60, robbed in Alness by teens on bikes
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Police have launched a large-scale operation in Aberdeen as a 'significant amount' of German football fans arrive in the city ahead of tonight's Dons game against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Europa Conference League competition - in its last of six group stage fixtures - is expected to bring in a noticeable 'uptick' in the number of city centre revellers Picture shows; Eintracht Frankfurt fans and Supterintendent David Howieson. Aberdeen city centre. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 13/12/2023
Operation to police 250 German football fans flocking to Aberdeen
Police also found cannabis plants at the property of Andrew Walters. Image: DC Thomson.
Banchory husband who took wife's shotgun and sparked firearms incident ordered to seek help