New record for fish landings in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New record for fish landings in Peterhead

Blue Toon's fish and shellfish haul from January-November was worth £226 million.

By Keith Findlay
Fishers and their nets on the quayside in Peterhead.f
Fishers and their nets on the quayside in Peterhead.

Peterhead Port has set a new record for annual fish landings, with £226 million-worth of catches traded across the quaysides by the end of November.

It beats last year’s total of £220m, itself a record in the modern era, with December not yet done.

Total landings to November 30 by volume stood at just under 190,000 tons.

This was compared with about 163,000t worth £211.6m for the same period in 2022.

Breaking up the catch

White-fish landings from January-November 2023 totalled nearly 53,000t, worth £96.8m.

The white-fish catch a year ago totalled just under 47,000t, worth £94.7m.

Pelagic landings – mainly mackerel and herring – reached more than 131,500t this year, worth £113m.

Shellfish landings have declined in 2023

This was compared with about 108,137t valued at just shy of £95m from January-November 2022.

Shellfish figures were lower this year, at around 5,50ot worth just over £16m. The shellfish haul for January-November 2022 totalled about 7,700t, worth nearly £22m.

Peterhead fish market.
Peterhead fish market. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Peter Duncan, head of fishing, commercial, Peterhead Port Authority, said 2023 had been a “very successful year” for landings in the Blue Toon.

He highlighted a notable increase in pelagic landings due to the Scottish “landings obligation”,  which forces vessels to land much more of their catch in domestic ports.

Mr Duncan said the increase in pelagics more than compensated for the decline in shellfish.

He added: “White-fish landings are slightly ahead for the year… and improved quotas for 2024 for most of the key commercial stocks bode well the future.”

More from Business

Peri Peri Original on Hutcheon Street.
SNEAK PEEK at first-ever Peri Peri Original store opening in Aberdeen
More than a quarter of people in the UK are worried about affording their Christmas plans, the ONS found (Alamy/PA)
More than a quarter of people worried about affording Christmas – ONS
Short-term rental platform Airbnb has agreed to pay 576 million euros (£494.7 million) to settle a years-long dispute over unpaid taxes in Italy but said it will not try to recover the money from its hosts (Alamy/PA)
Airbnb agrees to pay 576 million euros to settle a tax dispute in Italy
Lorraine Mackenzie and Sharon King were celebrated for their service to M&S. Inverness. Image: Red Consultancy
Inverness dynamic duo celebrate a combined service of 80 years at M&S
Mattress and bedding firm Simba is being investigated by the consumer watchdog over pricing (Amazon/Simba/PA)
Watchdog to investigate mattress firm Simba over pricing tactics
Glen Mhor Hotel, Ness Bank, Inverness, has been awarded a four star rating. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness hotel awarded four-star rating following investment of 'several millions' by owners
Plans to create a Government-backed online train ticket retailer have been axed just days after a regulator warned private companies are charging hidden fees (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Government U-turn over plan for new train ticket retailer
The Elgin Club building in the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Will the old Elgin Club ever be used again?
Business growth is rebounding in December, according to early economic data (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK business growth rebounds to six-month high
NatWest Group has said there is no evidence of discrimination (Yui Mok/PA)
NatWest says no evidence of discrimination in Coutts bank account closures

Conversation