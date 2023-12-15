Successful Aberdeen police operation ‘quashed football disorder attempts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Successful Aberdeen police operation ‘quashed football disorder attempts’

Police flooded potential flashpoints with officers who "prevented an escalation" as Aberdeen fans tried to "antagonise" Eintracht Frankfurt supporters last night.

By Bryan Rutherford
A police officer guarding fans at Pittodrie. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A police officer guarding fans at Pittodrie. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Police quickly quashed a couple of rowdy outbreaks between German football fans and Dons supporters before they could escalate into widespread disorder in Aberdeen city centre last night.

It followed the stunning 2-0 defeat of Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie, the first time Aberdeen has beaten a German side at home since 1983.

As many as 300 foreign visitors congregated outside the stadium on Thursday night after UEFA banned their club from selling tickets for the away Europa Conference League tournament.

The Frankfurt supporters’ “good-natured” chants could be heard from inside Pittodrie’s grounds during the game, but most Germans who flocked to the city could only watch the match on television screens in local pubs.

“The away fans were a bigger presence in the city centre,” Chief Inspector Andy Scott said, also revealing: “Aberdeen fans tried to isolate smaller pockets of away fans to try to antagonise them”.

‘Outbreaks’ between Aberdeen FC fans and Eintracht Frankfurt supporters were ‘quickly quashed’ by police

But in an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal, the policing event’s Bronze Commander went on to praise officers for their “largely successful” operation to keep both sides safe.

He told The P&J: “There were some attempts by rival fans to create a little bit of disorder and get to each other, particularly in and around Belmont Street.

“There were a couple of outbreaks but they were very quickly quashed by police interception to prevent them from spilling into disorder.

“We quickly identified flashpoints and, as soon as we saw two rival factions getting into the same locality, we were able to flood it with police.

“On a couple of occasions, they got quite close to each other, but no punches, bottles, bricks or anything else were thrown.”

A police officer during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie last night. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Police Scotland set up cordons in some areas to prevent rival groups from coming together while other groups of officers intercepted the moving crowds to prevent them from taking to certain streets.

“That was the most used tactic by us,” Chief Inspector Scott explained. “We prevented an escalation with a visible police deterrent”.

He confirmed that no arrests had taken place at the stadium and, at the time of publication, the Ch Insp also said that officers had not arrested anyone elsewhere.

However, some German tourists did fall foul of city by-laws during their visit, it has emerged.

“Some foreign football fans coming to Aberdeen didn’t know about some of the by-laws.

“Discretionary powers were used to give warnings about having open containers of alcohol.

“But the away fans apologised and then adhered to the warnings after the discretionary advice they’d been given.”

Police said ‘at times we were tested’ following the Dons’ defeating Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie

After overseeing the football fans’ police escorts back into the city centre, the senior officer was relieved to report that no widespread disorder had taken place.

“At times we were tested while managing some of the risk but we got there,” he said.

Ch Insp Scott compared last night’s operational success with an occasion in March earlier this year when Frankfurt fans visited Italy, where there was “considerable disorder”.

He went on: “The Naples game was the same as Aberdeen where they weren’t allowed into the grounds.

“They arrived in that city in numbers, couldn’t get into the stadium and they caused disorder, lots of damage, lots of fighting. We largely prevented that here.”

Following their beloved team’s defeat yesterday evening, “a large number of German fans” boarded a southbound train to Edinburgh, on which the “vast majority” of tourists, who were supervised by British Transport Police, then left Aberdeen.

A minority of the foreign visitors remained in the Granite City for an overnight stay.

READ MORE: Everything that happened during Thursday night’s game

Aberdeen stun German giants Eintracht Frankfurt to end Europa Conference League campaign on a high

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

A police officer guarding fans at Pittodrie. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
