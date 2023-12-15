The 287-day rollercoaster campaign as locals refused to give up on Bucksburn Swimming Pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The 287-day rollercoaster campaign as locals refused to give up on Bucksburn Swimming Pool

Our step-by-step guide to the nine-month tussle that has achieved what some thought might be impossible...

By Ben Hendry
Campaigners rallied to save their pool within hours of the closure being announced... Nine months later, their persistence has paid off.
Campaigners rallied to save their pool within hours of the closure being announced... Nine months later, their persistence has paid off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It took some furious protests, the threat of a showdown in court and a wait longer than the average pregnancy…

But persistence has finally paid off for determined Bucksburn community heroes.

The “tenacity” of the residents who fought to save their beloved pool has been applauded after a shock victory in their battle to reopen the drained amenity.

Jaws dropped across Aberdeen when the same council leaders who pulled the plug voted for a million-pound U-turn yesterday.

Campaigners have given Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen one last chance to listen before launching a legal challenge against the closure of Bucksburn pool, the Beach Leisure Centre and six city libraries. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Campaigners made their thoughts clear almost as soon as the closure was confirmed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And while the row over the original decision is likely to rumble on, the Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool campaign group are plotting a well-earned celebration.

It was their hard work that was praised as votes were cast, 287 days after the movement began.

To mark the turnaround, we have compiled a potted history of the events that led to the momentous decision.

How it all began…

March 1: Councillors voted through a “machete-wielding” budget that spelled the end for libraries and sent council tax up.

A £687,000 cut to leisure operators Sport Aberdeen was accompanied by vague but grave warnings that this would have a serious impact on Aberdonians.

Protestors gathered at Aberdeen Town House on budget day in March 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Protestors gathered at Aberdeen Town House on budget day in March 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

March 2: The extent of that impact became clear.

Sport Aberdeen confirmed that the cash blow would mean the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool (and the Beach Leisure Centre).

Almost immediately, the campaign began to percolate.

The Bucksburn pool campaign begins

March 3: Within hours of the announcement, thousands of people had signed a petition against the closure. And a public meeting was hastily arranged.

March 8: Less than a week after the news broke, hundreds of people packed into the Beacon Centre to demand answers.

They sent a defiant message: “You have underestimated Bucksburn.”

Attendees of all ages made their thoughts known. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A sombre Sport Aberdeen boss Alistair Robertson even opened up about his “failure” to persuade the council to part with enough funding to keep it alive.

March 12: Protestors attended an SNP hustings event at the city’s Tivoli theatre.

Tearful pensioner Dave Harding was among them.

The 73-year-old told us the loss of the pool would mean a two-hour bus journey from his home in Dyce to the nearest alternative.

The campaigners outside the theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s a death knell for me. I can’t walk, I can’t do any other exercise… The NHS won’t fix my back and if I don’t swim that’s it – I’ll be in a wheelchair.”

Campaign leader Kirsty Fraser personally told successful candidate Humza Yousaf that “children would drown” the more pools are closed.

Protestors demonstrated the strength of support for Bucksburn pool remaining open outside the SNP leadership hustings at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre on Sunday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Youngsters demonstrated the strength of support for Bucksburn pool remaining open outside the SNP leadership hustings at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

March 18: More than a fortnight on from the closure, fresh hopes were raised about a £500,000 rescue bid. But this wasn’t to be.

March 27: Cries of “Save our swimming pool! Save our swimming pool!” ring out along Broad Street as protestors gather ahead of a council meeting.

This was when, almost nine months ago, elected members were first given the chance to change their minds.

They chose not to. And they gagged the campaigners from even speaking during the meeting.

Protestors have vowed not to be silenced.
Our graphic at the time showed the 24 councillors who denied protestors the chance to speak. On December 14, they all voted to restore the pool. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

March 29: Two days later, the campaigners were out in force again, refusing to go down without a fight.

Kathleen Fowler, 91, got a bus into town to join the protest.

She told us: “My worry is that my joints will stiffen up if I don’t go swimming, but it’s a purpose to go out as well so it has social benefits.”

Pensioner Kathleen Fowler is among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling to keep it open.
Pensioner Kathleen Fowler was among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling in the campaign to keep it open. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Bucksburn pool campaign reaches the courts

April 13: Despite several noisy demonstrations, things were going nowhere with Aberdeen City Council. So the group started exploring legal options – declaring the closure “unlawful”.

April 30: The day many had been dreading arrived.

As the pool shut that Sunday, we wrote: “Bucksburn Swimming Pool may have closed today but the community is determined it will not be for the last time.”

Alexander and Ewa Rogocz joined a demonstration as the final swimmers left. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

May 10: Just weeks later, the legal fight began.

The case, also involving six closed libraries, got under way with a judicial petition against the closure of Woodside Library.

July 10: As legal documents were drafted in the background, Bucksburn residents were facing up to their third month without the pool.

At the same time, Helen Frost from Scottish Swimming wrote for us about how “catastrophic” pool closures are for the country.

Scores of protestors turned out over the last months to try to halt the closure of Bucksburn pool and the six city libraries. Now the fight will be taken to court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Scores of protestors hung up towels outside the mothballed building. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

July 22: Bruised by the experience in Bucksburn, Sport Aberdeen pleaded with locals to show support to ensure they survive future budget culls. And prevent any similar closures in other city communities.

Fresh hope amid legal challenge

August 10: Now five months after the decision was made, and spooked by the looming courtroom tussle, the council launched a belated consultation on the closures.

It was the first time people were given an official platform to inform the decision, even though it had already been made.

Shelley Long with twins Ailsa and Callie outside the pool. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

These “integrated impact assessments” would be used to show whether the closure had an impact on children, elederly people and disabled residents.

This was a crucial part of the legal argument, and the success of any court action would depend on its results…

September 20: Leaked images showed that, despite the possibility of it reopening, Bucksburn Swimming Pool had been stripped out.

The view of the drained Bucksburn pool after its April 2023 closure.
Bucksburn swimming pool was left high and dry after the council voted to close it. Image: Imgur

Christmas comes early as Bucksburn pool campaign pays off

December 7: And then something started to change.

The results of the consultation were due to be published online a week ahead of a major council meeting this week.

While a glitch prevented the public (and increasingly impatient reporters) from glimpsing the findings, SNP politicians sent out some interesting press releases.

Curiously quiet during the earlier furore, the parliamentarians had finally found their voice – and they urged their council colleagues to look at reopening the facility.

Banners remained up outside the pool for some time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

December 8: It was official, well almost. The papers revealed that councillors would indeed consider recommissioning the pool.

But it would cost £1 million.

December 14: After 287 days of fighting, the team achieved what they had set out to do: Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool.

The campaigners learned they had achieved the unthinkable as SNP group leader stood up in the chamber and put forward his party’s plans to reopen the pool.

The meeting ended with every councillor backing the reopening.

Now, if it’s approved at the budget vote in March, it could be back by this time next year.

Read more about the meeting here:

‘They’ll be dancing in the streets’: Bucksburn Pool to REOPEN months after closure

