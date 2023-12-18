Drug-dealing Aberdeen biker sent flying after crashing into police car

A drug-dealing biker was sent flying over his handlebars and the bonnet of a police car as officers tried to block his escape.

Max Tiidt caught the attention of police due to his motorbike not displaying a number plate, and as police began to tail him he mounted the pavement.

When a police car also mounted the pavement to block him off, the 19-year-old tried – and failed – to squeeze through a narrow gap and was catapulted from his vehicle.

A search then uncovered more than £8,000 of cannabis, which Tiidt later admitted dealing.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told Aberdeen Sheriff Court said the incident happened at 11.30am on February 13.

Biker accelerated towards officers

Officers on patrol in an unmarked car spotted the teen’s plateless motorbike travelling in the opposite direction on Auchmill Road and turned around to follow him.

The bike was lost to view on Cairnfield Place and spotted again on Cairnfield Crescent. Tiidt then turned around and ended up driving towards officers.

Mr Ballock said: “It was apparent at this point that the accused was aware of the police presence, as he then proceeded to accelerate towards the officers, but also moving towards the footpath on the east side of the road, with the officers believing he was going to mount the footpath in an attempt to get away.

“As a result, the officers manoeuvred their vehicle onto the footpath, creating a small gap between the police vehicle and the wall of a residential property, in an attempt to prevent the vehicle from travelling any further on the pedestrian footpath to protect any pedestrians who may walk onto the footpath.

“The accused has then mounted the footpath and proceeded to drive towards the police vehicle, which was blocking the route.

“There was sufficient time and distance for the accused to stop, however, he failed to do so, whilst attempting to drive his vehicle through the gap between the police vehicle and the wall.

“The accused failed to complete the manoeuvre, with the offside handlebar striking the wall and the motorcycle then colliding with the police vehicle, ejecting the accused over the handlebars, over the bonnet of the police vehicle, where he then landed on the carriageway.”

Short-lived foot chase

Tiidt immediately sprang back to his feet and began to flee on foot, but was caught a short distance away.

Officers then noted a “strong smell of cannabis” and detained him for a search.

Within his backpack, Tiidt had “a large quantity of money”, two mobile phones, 693g of cannabis, worth up to £8,040, and 10 jars of Tetrahydrocannabinol.

The Tetrahydrocannabinol had a combined weight of 9g with a potential street value of £100.

The cash found totalled £3,152.

In interview, Tiidt made admissions about dealing to friends.

Tiidt, of Fraser Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to careless driving, driving without insurance, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and Tetrahydrocannabinol.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said: “His explanation surrounding the circumstances is outlined by him in the social work report.

“I don’t think there’s much I can usefully add to that.

“He began using cannabis and before too long escalated to becoming concerned in the supply to fund his personal use of that.”

‘The only thing that stops you going to custody today is your age’

The solicitor acknowledged Tiidt has an analogous previous conviction from shortly before the commission of the new offences.

He said: “He would have to accept he simply hasn’t learned his lesson from that.

“Having not learned his lesson on the first occasion, he certainly has now.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin warned Tiidt: “You can rest assured that the only thing that stops you going to custody today is your age.

“You mustn’t be involved in dealing drugs or you will go to jail. It’s as simple as that.”

She ordered Tiidt to be supervised for two years and to complete 225 hours of unpaid work.

She also imposed a nine-month curfew and six penalty points.

The sheriff also granted a confiscation order for £3,152.

