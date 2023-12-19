Aberdeenshire man accused of attacking dementia sufferer in her own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire man accused of attacking dementia sufferer in her own home

Darren Simpson, 42, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing charges that he assaulted and robbed the pensioner, who is in her late 80s.

By David McPhee
A picture of the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.
The alleged incident happened at an address on the Lang Stracht in Aberdeen.

A man has appeared in court after a grandmother in her late 80s was attacked and robbed in her own home.

The woman, who is a dementia sufferer, was left bruised and frightened following the incident, which took place on Saturday night at an address in the city’s Lang Stracht.

Darren Simpson appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of being in the pensioner’s home and of assaulting her.

The 42-year-old is charged with one count of assault and robbery and a second charge of housebreaking.

Darren Simpson made no plea

The Press and Journal understands the incident happened during the night of Saturday December 16.

The charges allege he assaulted her and stole a number of items, leaving her shaken and bruised.

Simpson, whose address was given as Aberdeenshire, appeared in the dock and made no plea.

He was remanded in custody.

Simpson will appear again in court in around eight days.

