Aberdeenshire man accused of attacking dementia sufferer in her own home

A man has appeared in court after a grandmother in her late 80s was attacked and robbed in her own home.

The woman, who is a dementia sufferer, was left bruised and frightened following the incident, which took place on Saturday night at an address in the city’s Lang Stracht.

Darren Simpson appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of being in the pensioner’s home and of assaulting her.

The 42-year-old is charged with one count of assault and robbery and a second charge of housebreaking.

Darren Simpson made no plea

The Press and Journal understands the incident happened during the night of Saturday December 16.

The charges allege he assaulted her and stole a number of items, leaving her shaken and bruised.

Simpson, whose address was given as Aberdeenshire, appeared in the dock and made no plea.

He was remanded in custody.

Simpson will appear again in court in around eight days.

