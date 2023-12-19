Gordon Arms Hotel: How the history of the iconic Elgin High Street building will be preserved

The new residents of the Gordon Arms Hotel have pledged to preserve its history.

Last week, we revealed plans for the upper floors at 116-126 High Street to be turned into a creative arts centre.

It will include a public art gallery and exhibit, multi-use community space,

individual makers’ spaces and working space.

This space will be operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement (Made) who will work with other partners to make it more sustainable.

The history of the Gordon Arms Hotel

The hotel was a popular destination in its heyday.

Ann Torry recalled: “In 1962, I had our wedding reception in the Gordon Arms.”

Brenda Jamieson added: “I believe a stained glass window is still in there.

“I was a flower girl at a wedding in there.

“It was a lovely hotel.”

Preserving the Gordon Arms heritage

Made director Stacey Toner said preserving the history of the building is vital while giving it new life.

She said: “Next year, we will hold community consultations around the heritage of Gordon Arms Hotel.

“We are looking for stories, pictures and memories about the Gordon Arms Hotel.

“We want to work with the content to create something inside the building.

“The heritage would be preserved even though it will have a new use.”

She added: “Inside there is still the original wooden staircase and stained glass window.

“From our point of view we have asked the architects to try and preserve as much of it as possible and we can work the space around these original features.

“It is important to celebrate the history of the building.”

Melting pot for creatives

In 2021, plans first surfaced about opening up a creative arts centre inside one of Elgin’s empty units in the town centre.

She added: “The two main spaces in the arts facility will be the gallery and active community workshop space for people to develop their creativity skills.

“It will be important to invite artists outwith Moray so the community can be exposed to different kind of work and an learning space for schools.”

‘More voices to ensure longevity’

Mrs Toner believes having a range of voices involved will ensure the longevity of this art centre.

She said: “Our work in the new year will be trying to get the community on board and involved to see what they want.

“Up until this point, it has been strategic vision and now it is important to get more voices involved to ensure the facility has longevity.

“It will be more a creative hub with lots of different organisations and artists working under one roof.”

She also said it is vital to be clear the Levelling Up Fund is about regenerating buildings and bringing back into public use.

Meanwhile it is understood that the new facility might be named The Pot Still to pay homage to the former Elgin bar.

This facility will form part of the South Street development.