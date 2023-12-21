New investigation into 1983 murder of Aberchirder man found dead in burned-out car boot in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New investigation into 1983 murder of Aberchirder man found dead in burned-out car boot in Germany

Colin Adamson was brutally murdered in December 1983, but now his son hopes that a breakthrough will be made.

By Neil Drysdale
Colin Adamson with his two children, Evan and Gillian, in 1982.
A cold case unit has launched a fresh investigation into the brutal murder of north-east father Colin Adamson.

In a new bid to discover what happened to the Aberdeen University graduate 40 years ago, the Scottish Cold Case Unit at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) is reviewing the death as part of an international project which involves universities and police forces working together.

Colin Adamson, who switched from teaching to the oil and gas sector, was living in Aberchirder with his wife, Babs, his son, Evan, six, and daughter, Gillian, two, when he was sent to West Germany by his employer, Sedco.

Colin Adamson wearing a hard hat and boilet suit while working in the oil and gas industry, in an old photograph.
North-east oil worker Colin Adamson was murdered in 1983.

However, he was killed on December 18, just a few days before he was scheduled to return to Scotland for Christmas.

It emerged his body had been found in the boot of a burned-out rented car in the woods at Groshehlen, a few miles from Celle – a German town about 31 miles north -east of Hanover.

And, despite an extensive police investigation throughout the region, the authorities were unable to make any breakthrough in the case.

Colin Adamson working at a desk in an old photograph.
A cold case investigation has been launched into the murder of Colin Adamson.

Colin Adamson’s son says he’s never lost hope for justice for his dad

Colin's son Evan at his workplace, a food bank.
Evan Adamson, the son of murdered Aberchirder man Colin Adamson. Evan works with the Aberdeen charity Instant Neighbour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The victim’s son Evan Adamson told the Press & Journal the review began earlier this month.

He said: “It feels a bit surreal after all this time, but it’s obviously good news that there are going to be fresh eyes on this case.

“I’ve been looking into the death of my dad for many years and, even at this stage, it’s possible the person or people responsible for his murder could still be caught.

“It was a great shock to us when Dad didn’t come home and I have tried to find out more, but we still have no real idea what happened over there all those years ago.

“However, this is definitely a step forward and we will have to see what unfolds.”

A newspaper cutting from the time of the murder.
Police hit a “wall of silence” after the murder of Colin Adamson in 1983.

International collaboration could find Colin Adamson’s killer four decades on

GCU set up its cold case unit, which is made up of students and academic staff, in 2021 to help investigate a wide range of crimes, initially focusing on missing persons.

Since then, criminology students have reviewed case files and searched for new evidence, working alongside the families of missing loved ones and specialists in investigation, forensic science and intelligence analysis.

They will review Colin Adamson’s case as part of an International Cold Case Analysis Project (ICCAP)  to examine the grim circumstances behind the death of the 33-year-old, whose funeral was held at Woodside Church in Aberdeen on December 30.

ICCAP is an international collaboration between universities and police forces that provides a review service for cases involving missing and unidentified people and homicides. The Police Academy of Lower Saxony are among the authorities involved.

Students from GCU have been involved with ICCAP since 2021 and have reviewed 18 cases to date.

Victim’s son finds new hope from other cold cases being solved, like Renee MacRae murder

An old photograph of murder victims Renee and Andrew MacRae.
Renee and Andrew MacRae,

Colin’s son Evan, who lives in Aberdeen, added: “We have seen recently that other cases, including the murder of Renee MacRae [and her son Andrew] in 1976 have been solved, even though they happened decades ago.

“It’s too early to know what will come of this, but even if we find out the sequence of events which led to my Dad being killed, that will be a step forward.

“I don’t want to get too excited, because I’ve looked into this myself for so long.

“But it does feel that things are falling into place and the main thing is to get justice for Dad. I always think about it at this time of year, but this is a positive development.”

Professor Lesley McMillan, co-director of the Scottish Cold Case Unit at GCU, told the P&J: “We will review the case as part of an International Cold Case Analysis Project (ICCAP), which will be conducted in association with Locate International, Amber Alert Europe and a range of international partners.

“We will undertake a comprehensive review to identify any further investigative opportunities.”

You can read more on the murder of Colin Adamson here. 

Conversation