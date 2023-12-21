Gordon and MacPhail: One year on, the latest on the multimillion-pound makeover of the Elgin town centre shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon and MacPhail: One year on, the latest on the multimillion-pound makeover of the Elgin town centre shop

Last December, we revealed the plans for the South Street shop.

By Sean McAngus
Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige with the stonework landscape on the building.
Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige with the stonework landscape on the building.

For years, Gordon & MacPhail has been a titan in the Elgin town centre.

Since 1895, the firm has had a presence in South Street.

It first opened as a grocer’s shop before building its reputation as an internationally renowned whisky expert and distiller.

Gordon and MacPhail’s shop on South Street before work started on the transformation. Image: Gordon and MacPhail

Last December, we revealed the whisky specialists’ plans to carry out a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

And it is hoped as work continues at pace, the shop will reopen next year.

The redevelopment would create a unique whisky experience, which would incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Our coverage as plans for the transformation of the South Street shop into whisky experience was revealed.

In the meantime, the firm has been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

The whisky giants’ move into unit one has provided a boost to Elgin High Street.

This shop was also awarded a five-star accreditation from Visit Scotland.

The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop on Elgin High Street.

What is the latest on the project?

Archive image of Gordon MacPhail Shop in Elgin.
Gordon & MacPhail building is currently being transformed into a tourist attraction. This picture was taken in June.<br />Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Work is continuing on Gordon & MacPhail’s South Street premises as they complete the intricate stonemasonry work and finish the roof renovation.

Director of prestige, Stephen Rankin, said: “The external stonework is continuing and we’re starting to gather items which will help us explain the vital role grocers played in making the Scotch whisky industry the global icon it is today.

“We have original ceramic jars and glass containers, as well as ledgers from our early days which will help us tell the story.

“It’s no easy task converting a building as old as this, but we are keen it becomes a destination for whisky lovers around the globe who will travel to Elgin to enjoy some of the finest and rarest whiskies in the world.

“South Street is our spiritual home and it’s important we get it right.”

It is hoped it will open next year.

Conversation