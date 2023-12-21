Gordon and MacPhail: One year on, the latest on the multimillion-pound makeover of the Elgin town centre shop

For years, Gordon & MacPhail has been a titan in the Elgin town centre.

Since 1895, the firm has had a presence in South Street.

It first opened as a grocer’s shop before building its reputation as an internationally renowned whisky expert and distiller.

Last December, we revealed the whisky specialists’ plans to carry out a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

And it is hoped as work continues at pace, the shop will reopen next year.

The redevelopment would create a unique whisky experience, which would incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

In the meantime, the firm has been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

The whisky giants’ move into unit one has provided a boost to Elgin High Street.

This shop was also awarded a five-star accreditation from Visit Scotland.

What is the latest on the project?

Work is continuing on Gordon & MacPhail’s South Street premises as they complete the intricate stonemasonry work and finish the roof renovation.

Director of prestige, Stephen Rankin, said: “The external stonework is continuing and we’re starting to gather items which will help us explain the vital role grocers played in making the Scotch whisky industry the global icon it is today.

“We have original ceramic jars and glass containers, as well as ledgers from our early days which will help us tell the story.

“It’s no easy task converting a building as old as this, but we are keen it becomes a destination for whisky lovers around the globe who will travel to Elgin to enjoy some of the finest and rarest whiskies in the world.

“South Street is our spiritual home and it’s important we get it right.”

It is hoped it will open next year.