Teenage predator jailed for ‘traumatic’ sex attacks on Aberdeen girl and other children

A teenage predator who caused prolonged psychological trauma to his child victims has been jailed.

Richard Box, from Arbroath, raped a student and abused three underage girls, including one from Aberdeen, as part of a horrific course of conduct.

A judge ruled the 19-year-old’s disgusting behaviour escalated over 14 months at locations throughout Scotland.

Box showed no emotion as he was handed a nine-year extended sentence at the High Court in Dundee.

Appearing via video link, the teenager yawned and stretched out his arms during Tuesday morning’s hearing.

He was told he would spend three-and-a-half years behind bars and will then be released on licence in the community – if he offends again he will be returned to prison for the rest of his term – for five years and six months.

Judge Lord Lake told Box he would have been handed a tougher sentence if he was older.

Pinned against tree

Box was convicted of seven sexual offences following a trial at the High Court in Livingston.

He engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old at locations, including an alleyway, in Brechin in July 2021.

He also sent the same girl a recording of himself performing a solo sex act and induced her to send him sexual images.

Around the same time, farm worker Box sexually assaulted a 14-year-old at a public park in Brechin.

He seized her by the breasts and buttocks after grabbing her by the neck and pinning her against a tree.

He went on to have sex with another 14-year-old at an address in Aberdeen on May 21 2022.

Box next raped a 17-year-old student at Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, on August 27 2022.

He targeted her again – pulling down her top and performing a sex act in front of her – after getting the train to her home town of Bathgate.

Victims were vulnerable

Judge Lord Lake told Box: “All sexual crimes are serious but three of your victims were children.”

He said one of his young victims could not and did not give consent.

“You then went on to have sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old.

“In addition to her vulnerability derived from her age, she had been drinking at the time.

“Your next offence was rape.”

The judge said: “There were four victims of your crimes in a period of just 14 months.

“There was an escalating picture throughout that time.

“You pursued your own gratification by preying on those who, by reason of age and consumption of alcohol, were vulnerable.”

He added: “It is significant that you still exercised no control and carried on offending when you were on bail in respect of the earlier charges.”

Girls living with trauma

The judge told Box: “I have considered the victim impact statement and the psychological trauma sustained by each of your victims, which continued long after the attacks.

“The way it affected their lives in so many ways is only too evident.”

The court heard Box maintained his innocence and now claims he thought all of his victims were 16.

“It is clear you knew their ages,” Lord Lake said.

“This was a clear indication that you have not faced up to what you have done.

“This was not a one-off impulsive decision but a course of conduct over several months with different victims.”

The judge noted Box told a social worker “it seemed better” his last victim lived some distance away from him.

“That to me suggests an element of planning,” the judge said.

“The sentence I impose must protect the public from the risk you present, whilst taking account of your age.

“At the same time, I must impose a sentence that reflects the gravity of your crime.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Rape ordeal

The rape survivor, who cannot be named, told the jury Box had messaged her when she was in Edinburgh with friends.

He asked if he could join them, before taking a train from Arbroath.

Later, Box asked to “chum” his victim to the toilets at Waverley Station.

He grabbed her hand and dragged her into bushes, before dropping his shorts and underwear and asking her to perform a sex act on him.

The teenager initially agreed but did not like it and pushed Box away.

He did not stop, despite her protests and kept pushing her head towards him.

She told jurors: “I was really shocked.

“I was stunned. I told him I didn’t want to do this maybe three times or something.”

Box, who was placed on the Sex Offenders Register following his conviction, had urged the judge “lock me up, please” during his trial because he was fed up getting up at 5.30am to travel to and from Livingston each day.

He was earlier convicted of booting a teenager in the face as he lay on the pavement during a vicious assault in Perth in June 2021.

For that, he was ordered to pay his victim £400 compensation.