New Met Office yellow warning for snow and rain across Grampian and Highlands tomorrow

The warning will be in effect throughout most of Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Chtristmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd summit between Caeebridge and Tomatic after the overnight falls of snow.Traffic further north however weren't so liucky with heavdy snow affecting roads in the Helmsdale area
"Slushy snow" might be on the cards for much of the higher ground of the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A new yellow weather warning for snow and rain has been issued across much of the Highlands and Grampian – just days after Storm Gerrit wreaked havoc.

The Met Office alert comes into effect from 8am tomorrow until midnight, with sleet and snow set to turn into rain as the day goes on.

The warning covers a large part of the country, excluding Elgin, Forres, Nairn and Thurso, as well as Orkney and Shetland.

It’s expected to cause further disruption with drivers warned to consider if their journey is necessary to avoid becoming stranded on dangerous roads which may be flooded or snowed over.

Map of weather warning on Dec 30
The new weather warning covers most of Grampian and the Highlands. Image: Met Office.

It reads: “An active frontal system will extend northeastwards through Saturday bringing heavy rain to low levels and a period of snow across higher ground to some parts of Scotland.

“Snow accumulations are expected largely above 250-300 metres, where 5 to 10 cm may accumulate.

“At lower levels mostly rain is expected with 15-25 mm, although some snow accumulations may occur for a time over northwestern areas, with perhaps 1 to 3 cm in places.

“Snow turning to rain in the south early afternoon and melting snow over high ground along with some heavy rain and saturated ground may lead to some flooding of roads and railways.

“Rain and snow clearing from the south through the afternoon and evening”.

New warning days after Storm Gerrit A9 snow chaos

The new warning has been shared just days after the country was hit by Storm Gerrit.

Several roads were closed and drivers were stranded on the A9 for over 10 hours during snow blizzards.

Fallen trees, closed railways and landslips left a trail of disruption, while thousands of others lost power.

‘Significant snow’ forecast for northern Scotland this weekend – just days after Storm Gerrit A9 chaos

