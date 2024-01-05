Elgin woman admits conning dog lovers out of £1,300 with fake puppy scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Elgin woman admits conning dog lovers out of £1,300 with fake puppy scam

Kaitlyn Brown, 23, took deposits for puppies that didn't exist, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

By Joanne Warnock
Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.
Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.

A pregnant Elgin woman has been sentenced to six months of good behaviour after taking £1,300 in a fraudulent puppy scam.

Expectant mother Kaitlyn Brown, 23, failed to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court to hear her sentence having sent in a sick note to the sheriff.

The court heard Brown had previously pled guilty to the con, which took place over two weeks last January.

Brown, of Thornhill Drive in Elgin, admitted taking deposits from dog-lovers for puppies she did not have.

The fraud was said to have taken place at Slains Drive in the town between January 12 and January 29.

It is not known how many puppies she pretended to have for sale, but deposits amounting to £1,300 were paid to Brown, according to the charges.

Sentence deferred

Brown’s defence agent Matthew O’Neil told the court his client was suffering from a rare form of morning sickness and was currently in Dr Gray’s hospital in Elgin, he asked for her sentence to be deferred.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph agreed and suggested a deferral until after Brown had given birth, which will be sometime in May.

Sheriff David Harvie deferred sentencing until June 2024 and Brown was ordered to be of good behaviour until then.

Brown is the second scammer to appear in court this week after promising pet lovers animals that didn’t exist.

Conviction follows kitten con

On Thursday Vicki Clinton was branded “devious” after she took deposits from people for kittens. 

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told over nearly five months, nine people were taken in by the con, paying deposits that totalled £470.

While being interviewed by police, she admitted to taking part in a fraudulent scheme and that at no point did she have kittens for sale.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said she noted that since this incident Clinton had managed to “turn her life around”.

However, she described Clinton’s actions as a “devious scheme to defraud these people.”

Sheriff Hodge ordered Clinton, of Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen, to repay every one of her victims in full and made a compensation order for a total of £470.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.
Dealer caught with £170,000 of heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen flat
A picture of Ross Duncan
Jail for man who hounded ex and threatened to slit her new partner's throat
KFC on Union Street.
Man assaulted paramedic after drunkenly falling down stairs at KFC
Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.
Armed police swooped on Aberdeen flats after man seen wielding sword
Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.
Aberdeen mum's tears as court service delays publication of report into son's death yet…
Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.
'Devious' woman tricked buyers into parting with cash in 'kittens for sale' scam
Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.
Attacker who targeted girlfriend and her pensioner mum facing jail
An ambulance on its way to the incident
Aberdeen man tried to drag female paramedic from ambulance
Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.
Man, 64, admits sexually assaulting teenager on Highland bus
Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.
Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip to Highlands