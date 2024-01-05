Forres Mechanics sign Ryan McRitchie and extend loans of Jack Walker and Sam Nixon

Forres Mechanics have signed Ryan McRitchie following his return from Australia and extended the loans of Jack Walker and Sam Nixon.

Defender McRitchie spent three-and-a-half years at Rothes before moving to Melbourne and joining Mazenod in January.

The 24-year-old has now returned to Scotland and the Can-Cans have swooped to sign him, subject to Scottish FA and Fifa approval.

However, he will have to wait for his debut regardless – as Saturday’s Breedon Highland League clash with Keith at Kynoch Park has been postponed, with the game rearranged for Wednesday night at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Inverness Caledonian Thistle defenders Walker and Nixon joined Forres in October and their loans have now been extended for the rest of the season.

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald said: “Ryan’s got good Highland League experience. I signed him for Rothes and he was a young lad with loads of potential.

“But now he’s got a lot of experience behind him and has developed into a really good player.

⚽️⚽️⚽️ WALKER AND NIXON DEALS EXTENDED ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Forres Mechanics FC are pleased to confirm that Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC have agreed to extend the current loan deals for defenders Jack Walker and Sam Nixon until the end of this season 👍🏻🟤🟡⚽️#monthecans pic.twitter.com/Dnjz3D2kO4 — Forres Mechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) January 5, 2024

“I hope that can really help our team. He won two trophies with Rothes so he’s got that winning mentality.

“It’s a real boost for us to add someone of Ryan’s quality to our squad.

“We’re really pleased to have Jack and Sam staying with us for the rest of the season.

“The experience they’re gaining will help them massively. They’ve both got a lot of potential and we’re delighted they’re still with us.”