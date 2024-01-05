Forres Mechanics sign Ryan McRitchie and extend loans of Jack Walker and Sam Nixon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics sign Ryan McRitchie and extend loans of Jack Walker and Sam Nixon

McRitchie has returned to Scotland after a spell in Australia.

By Callum Law
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith

Forres Mechanics have signed Ryan McRitchie following his return from Australia and extended the loans of Jack Walker and Sam Nixon.

Defender McRitchie spent three-and-a-half years at Rothes before moving to Melbourne and joining Mazenod in January.

The 24-year-old has now returned to Scotland and the Can-Cans have swooped to sign him, subject to Scottish FA and Fifa approval.

However, he will have to wait for his debut regardless – as Saturday’s Breedon Highland League clash with Keith at Kynoch Park has been postponed, with the game rearranged for Wednesday night at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Inverness Caledonian Thistle defenders Walker and Nixon joined Forres in October and their loans have now been extended for the rest of the season.

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald said: “Ryan’s got good Highland League experience. I signed him for Rothes and he was a young lad with loads of potential.

“But now he’s got a lot of experience behind him and has developed into a really good player.

“I hope that can really help our team. He won two trophies with Rothes so he’s got that winning mentality.

“It’s a real boost for us to add someone of Ryan’s quality to our squad.

“We’re really pleased to have Jack and Sam staying with us for the rest of the season.

“The experience they’re gaining will help them massively. They’ve both got a lot of potential and we’re delighted they’re still with us.”

More from Highland League

Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead during his loan spell from Aberdeen.
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson hails loan capture of Aberdeen's Aaron Reid ahead of…
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith
Rothes sign Australian Bailey Paxton; Keith extend Jordan Lynch's loan
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith
Elgin City sign full-back Lyall Booth from Huntly
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith
Colin Charlesworth named as permanent Huntly boss - and recruits Kevin Adams as assistant…
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith
Buckie Thistle hail 'fantastic' allocation of 5,000 tickets for Celtic Scottish Cup tie
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead during his loan spell from Aberdeen.
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid set for Highland League loan move
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith
Highland League: Buckie 'unbelievable' in Forres rout; Fraserburgh hailed for first half showing v…
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith
Highland League: Nairn's good run continues; Clach thrash Wick
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Formartine United v Inverurie Locos and…
Ryan McRitchie, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Forres Mechanics ahead of their game against Keith
Highland League results round-up: Buckie and Clach both score eight in big wins

Conversation