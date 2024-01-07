Man drove home from night out while over limits for alcohol and cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man drove home from night out while over limits for alcohol and cocaine

Jon Goodman had been drinking alcohol and taking cocaine into the early hours of the morning before deciding to drive home.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sherriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drink and drug-driver has been banned from the road after jumping in his car after a night out.

Jon Goodman had been drinking alcohol and taking cocaine into the early hours of the morning before deciding to drive home.

But a concerned witness spotted the 31-year-old driving away and, knowing he’d been drinking, contacted the police.

Officers caught up with Goodman at his home and he failed tests for both drugs and alcohol.

‘He’s been in no trouble since’

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence happened around 6.50am on December 15 2021.

He said officers had traced Goodman at his address on Garthdee Drive and found his vehicle parked outside.

The various tests were then carried out and Goodman was arrested.

Mr Ambrose said: “By way of background, the accused was with an associate and they were socialising in Aberdeen city centre.

“The accused was consuming alcohol and acting in an erratic manner.”

When he was later seen getting into a black Vauxhall Astra and driving away, the concerned witness phoned the emergency services.

Goodman, of Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

‘Clearly he very much regrets driving’

He also admitted driving with 73 microgrammes of benzolecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, per litre of blood. The legal limit for driving is 50 microgrammes.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “These offences happened just over two years ago and my understanding is he’s been in no trouble since.

“It appears to be very much out of character for him.

“He’d been out socialising. He’d taken alcohol and, while under the influence of alcohol, had consumed a small amount of cocaine which had been given to him.”

Mr Barnett said Goodman then went to a flat on Marischal Street before leaving early the next morning.

He explained the proprietor there had seen him driving away and phoned the police.

Mr Barnett added: “Clearly he very much regrets driving and accepts he certainly shouldn’t have been in that condition.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater fined Goodman £840 and banned him from driving for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Seasonal 'stress' blamed for Christmas Eve domestic assault
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Elgin woman admits conning dog lovers out of £1,300 with fake puppy scam
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Dealer caught with £170,000 of heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen flat
A picture of Ross Duncan
Jail for man who hounded ex and threatened to slit her new partner's throat
KFC on Union Street.
Man assaulted paramedic after drunkenly falling down stairs at KFC
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Armed police swooped on Aberdeen flats after man seen wielding sword
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum's tears as court service delays publication of report into son's death yet…
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Devious' woman tricked buyers into parting with cash in 'kittens for sale' scam
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Attacker who targeted girlfriend and her pensioner mum facing jail
An ambulance on its way to the incident
Aberdeen man tried to drag female paramedic from ambulance