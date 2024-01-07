Man drove home from night out while over limits for alcohol and cocaine

A drink and drug-driver has been banned from the road after jumping in his car after a night out.

Jon Goodman had been drinking alcohol and taking cocaine into the early hours of the morning before deciding to drive home.

But a concerned witness spotted the 31-year-old driving away and, knowing he’d been drinking, contacted the police.

Officers caught up with Goodman at his home and he failed tests for both drugs and alcohol.

‘He’s been in no trouble since’

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence happened around 6.50am on December 15 2021.

He said officers had traced Goodman at his address on Garthdee Drive and found his vehicle parked outside.

The various tests were then carried out and Goodman was arrested.

Mr Ambrose said: “By way of background, the accused was with an associate and they were socialising in Aberdeen city centre.

“The accused was consuming alcohol and acting in an erratic manner.”

When he was later seen getting into a black Vauxhall Astra and driving away, the concerned witness phoned the emergency services.

Goodman, of Garthdee Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

‘Clearly he very much regrets driving’

He also admitted driving with 73 microgrammes of benzolecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, per litre of blood. The legal limit for driving is 50 microgrammes.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “These offences happened just over two years ago and my understanding is he’s been in no trouble since.

“It appears to be very much out of character for him.

“He’d been out socialising. He’d taken alcohol and, while under the influence of alcohol, had consumed a small amount of cocaine which had been given to him.”

Mr Barnett said Goodman then went to a flat on Marischal Street before leaving early the next morning.

He explained the proprietor there had seen him driving away and phoned the police.

Mr Barnett added: “Clearly he very much regrets driving and accepts he certainly shouldn’t have been in that condition.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater fined Goodman £840 and banned him from driving for a year.

