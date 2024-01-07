Does fear of failure hold us back? Inverness choreographer and PR expert have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Does fear of failure hold us back? Inverness choreographer and PR expert have their say

Are you wanting to try something new this year? Ruth Foster from Inverness Musical Theatre and chief executive of ThinkPR, Annabell Sall, share the joy and importance of failing.

By Lottie Hood
Ruth Foster looking out at a Inverness Musical Theatre rehearsal.
Inverness theatre choreographer Ruth Foster said sometimes the idea of failing or looking silly can stop us from finding things we really love. Image: Mattias Kremer Photography

A New Year, a new me – how many times have we heard or said those fateful words?

Gyms rely on it to boost their January memberships while counsellors often get an increase in clients hoping for a fresh start.

For such a hope-filled statement, it certainly has an air of doom about it.

Or in other words, failure.

These New Year versions of ourselves regularly come attached with a long list of unrealistic expectations which for the next 365 days remain unchecked.

This collapse in goals can feel uncomfortable and disappointing and is one many people can actively try and avoid.

IMT's The Wedding Singer performance.
Being on stage is a scary place for most people. Image: Brodie Young

In a month where the concept of trying new things has never been more readily accepted, is it this hanging fear of failure that can sometimes stop us from venturing outside of our comfort zone?

Failing is a normal part of theatre

For most of us pedestrians, nothing says outside the comfort zone like being on stage.

The idea of trying to use three skills at once in front of an audience with bright lights highlighting any mistakes is a sure way to short-circuit the nerves.

But for Ruth Foster from Inverness Musical Theatre (IMT), learning to flounder is part of the package.

Choreographer Ruth Foster at Inverness Musical Theatre (IMT) rehearsals.
Choreographer Ruth Foster at Inverness Musical Theatre (IMT) rehearsals. Image: Mattias Kremer Photography

“Failing is an intrinsic part of performing and being judged by other people,” she said.

“You perform to please other people in the end and that’s a really difficult thing to do.”

The 26-year-old said she started theatre classes when she was two years old but despite being a principal in the role of Holly in The Wedding Singer last year, she constantly feels the effects of “imposter syndrome”.

Ruth has regularly battled with the feeling of failure in her personal life as well.

At 19, she was unable to study musical theatre due to unaffordable fees, so she studied primary teaching at Aberdeen University instead.

Ruth Foster as Holly in The Wedding Singer.
Ruth Foster as Holly in IMT’s The Wedding Singer. Image: Brodie Young.

However, after struggling with her mental health and then myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), she was again forced to change direction.

It was only during Covid, after avoiding theatre for years, that she auditioned for a role with IMT.

“Getting back into it was totally one step at a time,” she said.

“That fear of failing doesn’t stop. It’s just constantly there and I think it’s something everyone constantly works at.

“I’m convinced that everyone is just faking it until they make it.”

Floundering can lead to finding things we love

Working as the choreographer this year for IMT’s Made in Dagenham in Eden Court from March 27 to March 30, Ruth is helping to encourage other people to feel good on stage.

She said trying in theatre is also about friendships, building up your confidence and fulfilment from doing something you love.

And being surrounded by people you can fail in front of.

Ruth Foster laughing at IMT rehearsals.
Ruth said she tries to create a welcoming and safe atmosphere in rehearsals. Image: Mattias Kremer Photography

The Cannich resident added: “I know if I mess up at our rehearsal, I’m surrounded by other people who still like me and my friends are there.

“I’ve tried to create that this year being on the production team where people can get stuff wrong and when you mess up it’s funny.”

When asked for advice for anyone wanting to try something new, she said: “I think you have to be more vulnerable as an adult to go somewhere and be scared of looking stupid and not being very good.

“It stops so many of us from finding things that we’ll love and will bring us joy because we’re so worried about what other people think of us.

“But if you go somewhere where it’s something you enjoy, chances are the people who are also there you’ll all have something in common.

“And they’ll be constantly failing as well and you’ll discover we’re all kind of these hot messes.”

ThinkPR CEO, Annabel Sall with Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland CEO, Billy Alexander
ThinkPR chief executive, Annabel Sall with Autism & Neurodiversity North Scotland chief executive, Billy Alexander. Image: ThinkPR

‘It’s ok to fail – we’re not robots, we’re human’

Helping people through failure and managing hot messes is sometimes how people might view PR.

While founder and chief executive of ThinkPR, Annabel Sall, said it is more about managing reputations, they do help companies and individuals navigate crises.

In a world of social media and the immediacy of online, it can make the idea of making mistakes even less appealing or acceptable.

However, in Annabel’s nearly 20 years of experience running her company, being honest and prepared is key when facing possible failure

She said: “Being honest and owning up is the best thing you can do if you make a mistake.

“It’s ok to make mistakes, we’re not robots we’re human. Being honest about it, the best way is to communicate that and work through it. And get support if you need support.

“I think the fear of failure is perhaps when you’re not prepared. Public speaking for instance it’s petrifying to stand up in a room but if you are prepared for that you’ve got less chance of failing.”

Mistakes are how we learn

In relationships, she added being vulnerable and sharing experiences is a big part of mentoring and encouraging personal growth.

Building resilience and positive thinking throughout these challenges is something she is passionate about as shown by her involvement with Women in New Energy which celebrates the critical role women have in the future of the energy sector.

Annabel Sall, CEO, ThinkPR and Beena Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, CCU International.
Annabel Sall, chief executive and co-founder of ThinkPR and Beena Sharma, chief executive and co-founder, CCU International. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The mum-of-two said: “I think it’s teaching resilience. That’s all I want for my kids, they don’t have to be amazing at everything, they just need to try.

“We’ve got a saying in our household, we don’t give up we gear up.

“I think it’s really important that it’s taught that you can make mistakes. That’s how we learn and how we develop in life.

“It’s just dealing with them in a positive way and trying not to let things get under your skin.”

Conversation