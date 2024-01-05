Man assaulted paramedic after drunkenly falling down stairs at KFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man assaulted paramedic after drunkenly falling down stairs at KFC

The court heard Neil Alexander Duncan "can't remember" how many beers he had before he assaulted the medic and a police officer.

By David McPhee
KFC on Union Street.
The incident happened at KFC on Union Street.

A man assaulted a paramedic who arrived to help him after he fell down the stairs at a KFC in Aberdeen.

Neil Alexander Duncan appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the medic and also a police officer when he drunkenly caused a scene in the Aberdeen city centre branch of the fast-food chicken chain.

It was stated that Duncan, 57, struck the paramedic on the chest with his arm and kicked a police officer to the knee as they tried to help him.

His solicitor told the court that Duncan suffers from mental health issues and “can’t remember” how many beers he had consumed that day.

Accused was abusive to medic

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that on February 12 last year the ambulance service was called to the KFC on Union Street because Duncan had fallen down stairs and was lying on the ground.

However, after paramedics arrived, Duncan was seen shouting at one of the ambulance workers and was “generally being abusive”.

Duncan then flailed his arm at the man, striking him on the chest.

Police officers soon arrived and as they attempted to place Duncan in the rear of a police van he kicked out at a female officer, striking her on the knee.

Duncan, of Kidd Street, Aberdeen, admitted one charge of assault on an emergency service worker and a second charge of assault on a police officer.

‘Fairly disgraceful’

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie told the court that her client has a history of mental health issues and was on his medication that day, but he had also consumed alcohol.

“Mr Duncan had attended at the pub and had drank a number of beers – he can’t remember how many bottles of beer he had,” Ms Pirie said.

She continued: “He remembers tripping and falling down the stairs at the locus but after that he doesn’t have any clear recollection of what happened.

“He accepts the allegations against him and has not drank alcohol since this incident.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Duncan that she accepted that this incident was “out of character” but added that his actions were “fairly disgraceful”.

She fined him a total of £350.

