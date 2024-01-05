Man assaulted paramedic after drunkenly falling down stairs at KFC

A man assaulted a paramedic who arrived to help him after he fell down the stairs at a KFC in Aberdeen.

Neil Alexander Duncan appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the medic and also a police officer when he drunkenly caused a scene in the Aberdeen city centre branch of the fast-food chicken chain.

It was stated that Duncan, 57, struck the paramedic on the chest with his arm and kicked a police officer to the knee as they tried to help him.

His solicitor told the court that Duncan suffers from mental health issues and “can’t remember” how many beers he had consumed that day.

Accused was abusive to medic

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that on February 12 last year the ambulance service was called to the KFC on Union Street because Duncan had fallen down stairs and was lying on the ground.

However, after paramedics arrived, Duncan was seen shouting at one of the ambulance workers and was “generally being abusive”.

Duncan then flailed his arm at the man, striking him on the chest.

Police officers soon arrived and as they attempted to place Duncan in the rear of a police van he kicked out at a female officer, striking her on the knee.

Duncan, of Kidd Street, Aberdeen, admitted one charge of assault on an emergency service worker and a second charge of assault on a police officer.

‘Fairly disgraceful’

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie told the court that her client has a history of mental health issues and was on his medication that day, but he had also consumed alcohol.

“Mr Duncan had attended at the pub and had drank a number of beers – he can’t remember how many bottles of beer he had,” Ms Pirie said.

She continued: “He remembers tripping and falling down the stairs at the locus but after that he doesn’t have any clear recollection of what happened.

“He accepts the allegations against him and has not drank alcohol since this incident.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Duncan that she accepted that this incident was “out of character” but added that his actions were “fairly disgraceful”.

She fined him a total of £350.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.