Bid to recover some of crooked Aberdeen nan’s £1.5m embezzled fortune

Prosecutors have gone to court to force a crooked Aberdeen granny to return some of the £1.5 million fortune that she embezzled from her employer.

Crown lawyers want to recover some of the money that Coleen Muirhead, 56, pocketed while she worked at a scrap metal merchant between June 2015 and October 2021.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how she indulged in expensive holidays and bought cars and caravans after stealing money over six years from Panda Rosa Metals.

She was given a 40-month sentence by Judge Lord Fairley last year after admitting to embezzling £1,524,192.37 from the north-east business.

Now, prosecutors have instigated proceeds of crime action against her in a bid to recover some of Muirhead’s ill-gotten gains.

Aberdeen granny Coleen Muirhead was jailed for embezzlement

When her dishonesty was uncovered she wrote to a colleague and said: “Police have just raided! So I will need a visitor in jail! Please don’t think the worst of me”.

During earlier proceedings, the court heard that, after the colleague expressed confusion, Muirhead responded: “Don’t be I have taken the money am so sorry”.

Muirhead, of Farquhar Road in Aberdeen – a mother of four and grandmother to seven – admitted to police after her arrest that she was responsible for creating false accounts and stealing money from the firm.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said: “On the face of it, it is difficult to fathom why the offence was committed. She was previously a law-abiding citizen”.

But Mr Gilmartin told the court the social work about his client set out “significant childhood trauma” and difficulties in her upbringing.

“She had used alcohol and gambling as a coping mechanism,” he told the court.

He explained that, following the death of her father, her drinking and gambling increased along with her offending.

Embezzler Coleen Muirhead embarked on a lavish spending spree with the money she stole

Mr Gilmartin added: “This offending behaviour started off as a small matter and escalated quickly.

“The report makes clear she is remorseful and she regrets the offending. She acknowledges she has brought shame to her family.”

He said she sought to apologise to the McAllister family, which owns and operates the business, who gave her employment in their firm.

The court heard that the metal recycling firm ran two sites in Aberdeen and Muirhead worked with the firm as an administrative assistant from July 2014.

Prosecutor David Dickson said scrap metal was brought to the sites by firms and individuals and then weighed.

A ticket was produced which was sent to staff who provided an advice note of materials, weight and price.

Sellers then sent an invoice for payment.

Mr Dickson added: “During the course of the years following the accused beginning employment with Panda Rosa, another employee, who was responsible for instructing payment of the accused’s wages, became aware that she went on expensive holidays with her family, paid for a full table at a charity event, purchased alcohol for those attending the event and bought new motor vehicles.

“The accused also told her that she had paid for her son’s wedding, had purchased static caravans and had set up ISAs for her grandchildren,” the advocate depute detailed.

Bid to recover embezzled money to continue later this year

Muirhead’s embezzlement came to light after a senior partner in the firm reviewed records and concluded that something was not right.

She began looking for information for ‘G Anderson’ who appeared to be a significant customer but turned out to be an invention of Muirhead.

Police were contacted and a systematic search of her home was carried out.

Mr Dickson said: “Documents in relation to credit cards, financial letters relating to the purchase of motor cars and motorcycles, documentation relating to ISAs for family members, £2,312 in cash, £3,300 in gift vouchers and documentation in relation to the purchase of two static caravans to the value of £78,077 were recovered”.

Passing sentence, Lord Fairley told the criminal she would have faced a five-year jail term but it would be reduced to three years and four months following her guilty plea.

The judge said he had noted the childhood trauma experienced by the first-time offender.

The proceeds of crime case will next call at the High Court in Edinburgh on April 8 2024.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.