Jim Hunter: 100 years ago, an ‘illegitimate’ loon fae Lossie changed British politics forever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jim Hunter: 100 years ago, an ‘illegitimate’ loon fae Lossie changed British politics forever

His deprived start in life in Lossiemouth wasn't unusual, but there was much that was to be exceptional about James Ramsay MacDonald.

Former UK prime minister James Ramsay MacDonald, pictured here at the front of the rope during a party rally tug of war in 1923. Image: Granger/Shutterstock
Former UK prime minister James Ramsay MacDonald, pictured here at the front of the rope during a party rally tug of war in 1923. Image: Granger/Shutterstock
By Jim Hunter

In the early part of 1866, Anne or Annie Ramsay, a teenage servant working in a Moray farmhouse not far from Elgin, discovered she was pregnant.

Her baby’s father, MacDonald by name, was a ploughman on the same farm. There was, it seems, some talk of marriage. But this didn’t happen. Instead, Anne went home, moving in with her widowed mother, Isabella: a far from prosperous dressmaker living in the Seatown area of Lossiemouth.

There Anne’s baby, a boy, was born on October 12, 1866. And when Anne, now a single mother, called three weeks later at the business premises of Alexander Wiseman, a Lossiemouth grocer who doubled as the town’s registrar, she’d have had no alternative but to watch Wiseman add to the record of her son’s birth – as the law then demanded – the term “illegitimate”.

Anne’s story was a familiar one in the Victorian north-east of Scotland – so familiar as to bring down on the region the wrath of churchmen, outraged by the fact that as many as one in six of the births registered in counties like Aberdeenshire and Moray were births of babies born “out of wedlock”.

This supposedly scandalous state of affairs was a consequence, or so it was said, of the way the north-east’s farmers took on workers. Ploughmen, cattlemen and others depended on six-month contracts or “fees” – engagements entered into at “feeing markets”, where crowds of men waited to be hired by farmers whose workforces might run to 10 or 20 hired hands.

Accommodated in single-room “chaumers” or slightly larger “bothies”, and denied worthwhile time off, these mostly young men were inclined to seek out the only female companionship that was readily available. This consisted of the young women employed in farm households where, as kitchen maids or “kitchie deems”, they cooked and otherwise looked after both the farmer’s family and the farm workforce.

From Lossiemouth to the Labour Party

Perhaps predictably, then, it was all too common for a kitchie deem to be left an expectant mother by a farm labourer who, at the end of his six-month fee, had headed off elsewhere.

But, if there was nothing unusual about what led to Anne Ramsay’s pregnancy, there was much that was to be exceptional about her son.

Though she wanted him to have his father’s surname, she’d been obliged – being unmarried – to register him as James MacDonald Ramsay. But, by his mother, his grandmother and everyone else in the Lossiemouth of his boyhood, he’d be known as Jamie MacDonald – or, more formally, as James Ramsay MacDonald.

100 years ago this month, James Ramsay Macdonald became prime minister. Image: Daily Mail/Shutterstock

In January 1924, 100 years ago this month, this same James Ramsay MacDonald, then 57, entered 10 Downing Street as Britain’s first Labour prime minister – an achievement that seems all the more striking now that our politics has, for so long, been dominated by the wealthy products of fee-paying schools.

Ramsay MacDonald’s later career – especially his response to the 1930s depression, when he agreed to head a National Government backed mainly by Conservatives – would lead to his being thought a traitor to the Labour cause. That has had the effect of overshadowing his 1924 success – the product of immense effort, personal and political, on his part.

Moving first to Bristol and then London while still in his teens, MacDonald, on the edge of penury to start with, threw himself into socialist politics. With the formation of the Labour Party in 1900, he became a key party figure and, by 1906, was one of just 29 Labour MPs.

Leading Britain’s first Labour government

MacDonald’s opposition to British participation in the First World War brought down on him a torrent of abuse, with some of the more muck-raking insults deriving from his illegitimacy. Surviving both this and the loss of his seat in the 1918 general election, MacDonald was back in parliament by 1922 when he was elected Labour leader – taking the party into government two years later.

Britain’s first Labour government, without a majority in the Commons, lasted just nine months. But MacDonald and his largely working-class colleagues scored some real successes – most notably an act paving the way for a major expansion of council housing.

Ramsay MacDonald’s granddaughter Iona Kielhorn still stays in the Lossiemouth home that he built for his mother. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And, despite Labour’s loss of office in the election of October 1924, that same election, in which the once mighty Liberal Party was annihilated, showed that Ramsay MacDonald had done what he’d set out to do at the start of his long involvement in left-wing politics. He’d made Labour what the party has ever since remained – the principal electoral alternative to the Tories.

Not bad going for a loon fae Lossie. It’s a place for which James Ramsay MacDonald retained a lifelong affection and where, in 1909, he built for his mother the house now occupied, as reported by The Press and Journal last week, by one of the former prime minister’s keenest admirers – his granddaughter, Iona Kielhorn.

Jim Hunter is a historian, award-winning author and Emeritus Professor of History at the University of the Highlands and Islands

More from Columnists

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during a visit to Creative Stirling (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Deerin: Who are SNP's inflated independence promises and crystal-ball boasts for?
Junior doctors in Bristol stand on a picket line on the first day of a 72-hour strike in June 2023. Image: Simon Chapman/LNP/Shutterstock
David Knight: Strike pay deals may come with a hidden price for the public
Claudia Winkleman and the contestants for series two of The Traitors on BBC One. Image: PA.
Jacqueline Wake Young: New Year's resolution killed off by The Traitors
Hogmanay 2023's fireworks on Aberdeen's Schoolhill. There was no display this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Flying Pigs: Hogmanay fireworks weren't working in Aberdeen this year
If an email from a stranger sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Image: pathdoc/Shutterstock
David Ross: Digital descendants of Dickensian pickpockets have crept into my email inbox
A stubborn mouth ulcer stuck with Moreen during 2023. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Health scares big and small are terrifying to go through
If you don't feel ready to venture out into the new year quite yet, that's OK. Image: New Africa/Shutterstock
Erica Munro: Why not embrace your urge to stay small and cosy until spring…
Pedestrians in Taiwanese capital city Taipei pass by an image of Chinese revolutionary statesman, Sun Yat-sen. Image: Wiktor Dabkowski/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Fiona Rintoul: Across the world, island nations are wilfully misunderstood by big, burly neighbours
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: New oil and gas projects don't mean us backsliding on green energy
Locals welcome 2024 on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the deforestation rate fell by over 50% last year. Image: Wagner Vilas/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Reasons to be optimistic as we enter 2024

Conversation