Highland League: Turriff’s Murray Cormack looks to hit goal target; Clach’s Harry Nicolson keen for more competition

Turriff United’s Murray Cormack admits he may be an unlikely goalscorer – but is keen to double his tally this season.

The 19-year-old netted his fifth of the campaign at the weekend in Turra’s 5-1 win against Clach.

Earlier this term, Cormack bagged a hat-trick in a win against Strathspey Thistle, and is eager to keep hitting the target.

He said: “I got a hat-trick a few weeks ago, which I don’t think anyone expected ,and I’ve had another couple of goals including one on Saturday.

“I’d like to reach double figures for goals and we’re just about halfway through the season, so I’m on track.”

This season has seen Cormack change position from central midfield to left wing-back, but it’s a switch he has relished.

He added: “Playing left wing-back is new to me, but I’m enjoying it.

“I’ve played in a few positions for Turriff. I’ve usually been a central midfielder, but I’m happy to try something different.

“Dean Donaldson changed to a five at the back earlier in the season and he tried a few boys at left wing-back- and I seem to be the one that’s stuck.

“Since Warren Cummings has become manager, he’s stuck with me as well.

“I’m still learning all the time, but I think playing in different positions will help me going forward.”

Nicolson would relish Clach competition

Meanwhile, Harry Nicolson believes new recruits would boost Clachnacuddin.

In the wake of the Lilywhites’ loss to Turriff at the weekend, player-manager Conor Gethins pledged to make changes to his squad.

Prior to Saturday’s defeat, Clach had taken seven points from their previous three games.

But defender Nicolson believes some new faces arriving at Grant Street Park would add competition.

The 22-year-old said: “It’s been tough. We’ve had quite a few boys injured or missing, and I think a few more boys coming in would be good.

“It would bolster the squad and add competition, which should only make us better and push us all on.

“We don’t have a lot of fit players at the moment and a couple more bodies and more experienced heads would help.

“I’m sure the manager and assistant are looking at that and trying to bring players in.

“Maybe some of us have been too comfortable and been expecting to play.

“Things will pick up, though. The weekend was a bump in the road, but the results prior to it show we are getting better in my opinion.”