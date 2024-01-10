Highland League: Turriff’s Murray Cormack looks to hit goal target; Clach’s Harry Nicolson keen for more competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Turriff’s Murray Cormack looks to hit goal target; Clach’s Harry Nicolson keen for more competition

United wing-back Cormack is targeting double figures this term, while Lilywhites defender Nicolson would relish new signings coming in.

By Callum Law
Murray Cormack, third from left, scores for Turriff United against Clachnacuddin. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Turriff United’s Murray Cormack admits he may be an unlikely goalscorer – but is keen to double his tally this season.

The 19-year-old netted his fifth of the campaign at the weekend in Turra’s 5-1 win against Clach.

Earlier this term, Cormack bagged a hat-trick in a win against Strathspey Thistle, and is eager to keep hitting the target.

He said: “I got a hat-trick a few weeks ago, which I don’t think anyone expected ,and I’ve had another couple of goals including one on Saturday.

“I’d like to reach double figures for goals and we’re just about halfway through the season, so I’m on track.”

This season has seen Cormack change position from central midfield to left wing-back, but it’s a switch he has relished.

Murray Cormack, left, in action for Turriff.

He added: “Playing left wing-back is new to me, but I’m enjoying it.

“I’ve played in a few positions for Turriff. I’ve usually been a central midfielder, but I’m happy to try something different.

“Dean Donaldson changed to a five at the back earlier in the season and he tried a few boys at left wing-back- and I seem to be the one that’s stuck.

“Since Warren Cummings has become manager, he’s stuck with me as well.

“I’m still learning all the time, but I think playing in different positions will help me going forward.”

Nicolson would relish Clach competition

Meanwhile, Harry Nicolson believes new recruits would boost Clachnacuddin.

In the wake of the Lilywhites’ loss to Turriff at the weekend, player-manager Conor Gethins pledged to make changes to his squad.

Prior to Saturday’s defeat, Clach had taken seven points from their previous three games.

But defender Nicolson believes some new faces arriving at Grant Street Park would add competition.

The 22-year-old said: “It’s been tough. We’ve had quite a few boys injured or missing, and I think a few more boys coming in would be good.

“It would bolster the squad and add competition, which should only make us better and push us all on.

Clach defender Harry Nicolson.

“We don’t have a lot of fit players at the moment and a couple more bodies and more experienced heads would help.

“I’m sure the manager and assistant are looking at that and trying to bring players in.

“Maybe some of us have been too comfortable and been expecting to play.

“Things will pick up, though. The weekend was a bump in the road, but the results prior to it show we are getting better in my opinion.”

