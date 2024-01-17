Aberdeen coach driver avoids driving ban after caught speeding home to pregnant wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen coach driver avoids driving ban after caught speeding home to pregnant wife

Szymon Zamierowski had been facing a charge of dangerous driving after being caught doing 90mph on the Mintlaw to Toll of Birness road.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen coach driver who admitted speeding at 90mph on the A952 has avoided a driving ban.

Szymon Zamierowski had been facing a charge of dangerous driving after being caught speeding on the Mintlaw to Toll of Birness road last year.

However, Zamierowski pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of careless driving at Peterhead Sheriff Court and said he had been racing home to get to his sick pregnant wife.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that Zamierowski, 36, who was in a blue Audi A4, had caught the attention of an unmarked police car on August 5 last year at 10.20pm.

High speed

She said the police car followed Zamierowski through a 40mph zone into a national speed limit area noting his speed was in excess of speed limit.

“Zamierowski was clocked at 90mph travelling south on the A952”, Ms Martin continued.

“The police officers then deployed their emergency lights, and he was pulled over and he told them his wife was pregnant and not feeling well.”

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client’s baby was born in November and his wife had been “quite heavily pregnant” at the time of the offence.

“She cannot speak English,” Mr Maitland explained. “She had phoned him and did not want to phone emergency services.

“There’s not much more to say, other than he apologises for the offence.”

Mr Maitland urged Sheriff Craig Findlater not to ban his client from driving as he works as a coach driver and has three children to support.

‘Sustained’ speeding

Sheriff Findlater said it was “sustained” driving over the speed limit and went on for some time, but due to the “circumstances behind the event” he would deal with it by way of penalty points.

Zamierowski, of Rosehill Court, Aberdeen, was fined £580 and handed nine penalty points, discounted to eight due to his early guilty plea.

