Aberdeen coach driver avoids driving ban after caught speeding home to pregnant wife

An Aberdeen coach driver who admitted speeding at 90mph on the A952 has avoided a driving ban.

Szymon Zamierowski had been facing a charge of dangerous driving after being caught speeding on the Mintlaw to Toll of Birness road last year.

However, Zamierowski pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of careless driving at Peterhead Sheriff Court and said he had been racing home to get to his sick pregnant wife.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that Zamierowski, 36, who was in a blue Audi A4, had caught the attention of an unmarked police car on August 5 last year at 10.20pm.

High speed

She said the police car followed Zamierowski through a 40mph zone into a national speed limit area noting his speed was in excess of speed limit.

“Zamierowski was clocked at 90mph travelling south on the A952”, Ms Martin continued.

“The police officers then deployed their emergency lights, and he was pulled over and he told them his wife was pregnant and not feeling well.”

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client’s baby was born in November and his wife had been “quite heavily pregnant” at the time of the offence.

“She cannot speak English,” Mr Maitland explained. “She had phoned him and did not want to phone emergency services.

“There’s not much more to say, other than he apologises for the offence.”

Mr Maitland urged Sheriff Craig Findlater not to ban his client from driving as he works as a coach driver and has three children to support.

‘Sustained’ speeding

Sheriff Findlater said it was “sustained” driving over the speed limit and went on for some time, but due to the “circumstances behind the event” he would deal with it by way of penalty points.

Zamierowski, of Rosehill Court, Aberdeen, was fined £580 and handed nine penalty points, discounted to eight due to his early guilty plea.

