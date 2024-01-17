Sean Wallace: Retaining Connor Barron vital for Aberdeen as he can be Ylber Ramadani’s replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Retaining Connor Barron vital for Aberdeen as he can be Ylber Ramadani’s replacement

Dons midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has been free to talk to any interested clubs since the winter window opened on January 1.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron in action during the 1-0 Viaplay Cup semi-final defeat of Hibs at Hampden. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen must do all they can to convince Connor Barron to sign a new contract because he is the natural replacement for Ylber Ramadani.

The Dons opened talks with Barron in summer 2022 in a bid to get the Scotland under-21 international captain to sign a new deal.

There has been no resolution 18 months on and Barron’s contract expires at the end of this season.

That means the midfielder has been free to talk to any interested clubs since the winter transfer window opened on January 1.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows both recently underlined the club’s desire to sign Barron on a new deal.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron (L) and Ross County's Josh Sims in action in the Dons' 3-0 Premiership win in Dingwall.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron (L) and Ross County’s Josh Sims in action in the Dons’ 3-0 Premiership win in Dingwall. Image: SNS

However the Dons have drifted into dangerous territory as one of the hottest talents to emerge from the youth academy is now free to agree a pre-contract with another club for the 2024-25 season.

If Barron was to leave then the Dons would get development compensation.

However it would be a drop in the ocean to his worth to the team long term if he signs – and future potential future transfer value.

Barron changed agent last month and teamed up with PLG who also represent Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler in the snow
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS

Negotiations over a new deal on improved terms were put on ice at the end of 2023 until Barron changed his representative.

Talks have resumed.

Barron suffered a frustrating 2022-23 season due to injury and the momentum he built up in his breakout campaign stalled.

Now back to full fitness, he has showcased his talent and ability to influence a game this season – when he gets a start.

Aberdeen have yet to replace Ramadani since the Albanian international’s £1.1million transfer to Italian Serie A club Lecce last summer.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani in action for Lecce
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani in action for Lecce, as he closes down Antonio Sanabria of Torino. Image: Shutterstock

Ramadani was a near ever present in the Dons starting line-up and fundamental to securing a third-placed Premiership finish last term.

The midfielder has been such a hit at Lecce Italian giants Inter Milan are eyeing up a January transfer move for him.

Ramadani brought a controlled aggression, drive and passing vision to midfield alongside Graeme Shinnie that has not been replaced yet.

Except when Barron starts.

I would argue there is no need to buy a replacement for Ramadani – if Barron signs a new contract.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron and PAOK's Stefan Schwab in action.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron and PAOK’s Stefan Schwab in action. Image: SNS.

In the final game before the Premiership winter break, a 3-0 win at Ross County, Barron was the Dons’ star performer.

Operating in a defensive midfield partnership alongside captain Shinnie in a 4-2-3-1 Barron topped many of the stats.

Barron had the most final third entries with six and had the most touches of any Aberdeen player, with 76.

He also registered the highest amount of passes with 56 of which 45 were successful – an 84.6% pass accuracy.

Offensively Barron also delivered the Dons’ most crosses with six, with Jack MacKenzie second on four.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron in action against Ross County.
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action against Ross County. Image: SNS

Defensively he registered the joint highest amount of tackles along with Shinnie and Jamie McGrath.

Aberdeen boss Robson insists he knows how to get the best out of Barron if he signs but accepts the midfielder needs regular starts.

However Barron has only started 11 Aberdeen’s 30 games in all competitions so far this season.

More than 18 months after negotiations on a new contract first opened, Barron’s Pittodrie future remains up in the air.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron and Kilmarnock's Liam Polworth in action
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron and Kilmarnock’s Liam Polworth in action. Image: SNS

No repeat of Darvel disaster

I’m confident Aberdeen will not suffer a Scottish Cup upset against League Two bottom club Clyde on Friday.

Broadcasters clearly disagree as BBC Scotland have selected it for live coverage.

I was at the shocking 1-0 loss to Darvel last January when the Dons suffered the most shameful loss in the club’s 120-year history.

There was an ominous pre-match dread before that clash in Darvel that the stars might be aligned for a cup shock.

Aberdeen had been abysmal in losing 5-0 at Hearts just days before facing Darvel.

Darvel players celebrate in the changing room after a famous win against Aberdeen at Recreation Park.
Darvel players celebrate in the changing room after a famous winagainst Aberdeen at Recreation Park. Image: SNS

It was the fifth defeat in seven Premiership games since returning from the winter break.

There was a feeling that the wheels were coming off for the Dons leading up to the game against sixth tier Darvel.

Darvel were a team high on confidence after strong form in their own league and this was the biggest game in the club’s history.

After the Darvel disaster there is no way anyone associated with Aberdeen will take the potential threat of Clyde for granted.

Clyde will be fired up to cause a shock but Aberdeen should have more than enough to comfortably ease into the next round.

Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023.
Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.

 

