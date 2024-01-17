Man charged with murder over Tillydrone high-rise death

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found outside an Aberdeen high-rise.

Police and emergency services were called to Elphinstone Court, near Montgomery Crescent, in the Tillydrone area of the city at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

A 37-year-old man – today named by police as Jamie Forbes – was pronounced dead at the scene.

This afternoon, Lee Smith, 37, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with his murder.

Smith, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, made no plea and was remanded in custody. He will reappear in court in the next eight days.

The family of Mr Forbes released a statement today, calling him “much-loved”.

They said: “Jamie was a much-loved son, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and forever loved brother and brother-in-law. We ask that our privacy as a family is respected at this difficult time.”

It’s understood Mr Forbes plunged from the 12th floor window of a flat in the high-rise.

Eyewitnesses said people had been heard arguing within the property earlier that day.

Officers first attended the high-rise at 10.15am that day after calls were received reporting “concerns for a person”.

They carried out enquiries at the scene however no one could be traced.

The circumstances of their visit have been referred to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department for consideration.

Body found near play park

Upon making the grim discovery near a play park, police erected a tent around the man’s body and carried out enquiries.

Forensic officers also attended the scene and carried out searches of the area, bagging evidence.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “Our thoughts remain with Jamie’s family and friends at this difficult time. We’ll continue to support them in any way we can.

“I’d like to thank members of the local community who have already spoken to police as part of our investigations. I would urge anyone who has any information, and has not already spoken to us, to please come forward.

“Officers remain in the area while enquiries are carried out. Anyone with information can speak to them, call 101 quoting reference 1972 of 15 January or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

