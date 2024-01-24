Aberdeen drink-driver fined over New Year’s Day roundabout crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drink-driver fined over New Year’s Day roundabout crash

Ines Mendonca was almost three-and-a-half times the alcohol limit when she ploughed her blue Renault Clio into railings.

By Danny McKay
The scene of the crash on Mounthooly roundabout. Image: DC Thomson.

A drink-driver has been banned from the road following a terrifying crash on Mounthooly roundabout in Aberdeen in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Ines Mendonca was almost three-and-a-half times the alcohol limit when she ploughed her blue Renault Clio into railings on the roundabout.

Mendonca’s car was left a mangled wreck and debris was strewn across the road and the pavement after the 3.30am crash earlier this month.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police on patrol came across the crash scene, between the Causewayend and Mounthooly junctions, minutes after it happened.

The crash at Mounthooly Roundabout. Image: DC Thomson.

She said that, at 4.07am, Mendonca, 23, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

Mendonca, of Don Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Darran Khorasani said his client is a first offender.

He explained she had driven to work at a restaurant in Aberdeen on December 31 due to running late.

The solicitor continued: “There were unplanned post-work drinks.

“It was her intention, when she started drinking, to leave the vehicle until a later date.

“She stopped drinking during the course of the evening and felt she was okay to drive home.

“This was clearly a gross misjudgement on her part, for which she apologises and is extremely embarrassed.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said Mendonca’s alcohol reading was “relatively high” but imposed the minimum 12-month disqualification from driving.

He also ordered her to pay a £640 fine.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

