Aberdeen drink-driver fined over New Year’s Day roundabout crash

A drink-driver has been banned from the road following a terrifying crash on Mounthooly roundabout in Aberdeen in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Ines Mendonca was almost three-and-a-half times the alcohol limit when she ploughed her blue Renault Clio into railings on the roundabout.

Mendonca’s car was left a mangled wreck and debris was strewn across the road and the pavement after the 3.30am crash earlier this month.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police on patrol came across the crash scene, between the Causewayend and Mounthooly junctions, minutes after it happened.

She said that, at 4.07am, Mendonca, 23, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

Mendonca, of Don Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Darran Khorasani said his client is a first offender.

He explained she had driven to work at a restaurant in Aberdeen on December 31 due to running late.

The solicitor continued: “There were unplanned post-work drinks.

“It was her intention, when she started drinking, to leave the vehicle until a later date.

“She stopped drinking during the course of the evening and felt she was okay to drive home.

“This was clearly a gross misjudgement on her part, for which she apologises and is extremely embarrassed.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey said Mendonca’s alcohol reading was “relatively high” but imposed the minimum 12-month disqualification from driving.

He also ordered her to pay a £640 fine.

