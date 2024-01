A car has been badly damaged in a single-car crash in Aberdeen in the early hours of 2024.

The crash on the Mounthooly Roundabout in Aberdeen city centre happened around 3.30am this morning.

The damage to the front of the car was extensive, and a crash barrier at the side of the road was impacted.

Debris was strewn across the road following the collision.

Police were called to the crash.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

Police have been asked to comment.