Highland League: Brechin City bolstered and ready for Lossiemouth clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Brechin City bolstered and ready for Lossiemouth clash

City boss Gavin Price is in upbeat mood after signings add quality to the ranks of the champions and league leaders.

By Paul Chalk
Brechin City manager Gavin Price.
Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Jasperimage

Brechin City manager Gavin Price is confident his latest recruits can add further quality as they aim to keep their rivals at bay.

On Wednesday night, City head to Grant Park in Lossiemouth to take on the division’s 13th-placed team.

The leaders are one point ahead of Banks o’ Dee , but have two matches in hand, having last played in a 3-1 win against Rothes on January 13.

The Angus club recently added to their player pool with the signing defender Nathan Cooney, who has returned to Glebe Park from Price’s old club Elgin City.

Cooney will be reunited with Murray Mackintosh, who is also back after time playing in Australia with Mandurah City, while Dundee striker Jamie Richardson has been added from Dundee.

Last month, Price also brought in ex-Edinburgh City captain Danny Handling to add further bite up top.

Brechin ‘progressing in right way’

Price, who has added Cove Rangers defender Luke Strachan on loan for the rest of the season, is happy with the options he has they target a fourth successive victory.

He said: “It’s always difficult at this time of year, with the stop-start nature of the fixtures. That’s the same for every club.

“We arranged a game on Saturday against Lochee United, which was good and we had a practice match in training the week before. It has given us a chance to work on things with the squad.

“We have got real good strength in depth and we’re a lot more confident about the way we’re playing, so things are progressing in the right way.”

Despite Lossie sitting in 13th position, Price said: “You’re always in for a tough battle up at Lossiemouth. We will have to work exceptionally hard to get three points. It’s another hurdle to get through.”

Lossiemouth assistant manager Ian Campbell. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Lossie set for visit of league leaders

Lossiemouth assistant manager Ian Campbell says they are plotting a big improvement from their last outing, which was a 6-1 defeat by title-chasing Banks o’ Dee.

He said: “This gives the boys a challenge. We always like to see how we can compete with the bigger teams.

“We’ve had a few blips this season, but generally we have been a lot closer in these games. It has been very stop-start for everyone.

“We trained last night (thanks to Lossiemouth United allowing them to share training facilities).

“Against Banks o’ Dee, it was a big disappointment, coming not long after we’d only lost 1-0 against Fraserburgh.

“We have worked on a shape for Wednesday. Boys have to win their own battles and hopefully catch Brechin on the counter-attack as we’ll probably have less of the ball.”

Lossie, who hope to add a trialist to their ranks on Wednesday, will also include a couple of under-18s on the bench.

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant boss Josh Meekings.
Highland League: Brora Rangers boss fears fixture pile-up
Huntly celebrate after scoring against Forfar in this season's Scottish Cup. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly target upset against holders Fraserburgh; Hermes ready for Turriff; Locos look…
Banks O'Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Title rivals Banks o' Dee and Formartine United aim to keep the pressure on…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Celtic Park, Glasgow Scottish Cup - Glasgow Celtic v Buckie Thistle Pictured are Buckie's Max Barry and Celtic's Greg Taylor Sunday 21st January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry on the great experience of facing Celtic
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Lloyd Robertson in action for Inveurie Locos. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos tie down Lloyd Robertson and Jay Halliday on new contracts
Buckie Thistle fans at Parkhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle to provide free entry to Banks o' Dee match to thank fans…
Dudgeon Park in Brora.
Brora Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers postponed for second time
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Celtic Park, Glasgow Scottish Cup - Glasgow Celtic v Buckie Thistle Buckie's Joe McCabe, left, plays the ball away from Celtic's Paulo Bernardo. Sunday 21st January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle's Joe McCabe hopes he proved his worth against Celtic after injury absence
The featured image for Highland League Weekly on January 22 2024 which features Banks o' Dee v Inverurie Locos in the Breedon Highland League. In the picture Dee's Lachie MacLeod, right, challenges Inverurie goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi. Photo by Darrell Benns, graphic created by DCT Design Desk.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Inverurie Locos…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Celtic Park, Glasgow Scottish Cup - Glasgow Celtic v Buckie Thistle Pictured are Celtic's Liam Scales and Buckie's Josh Peters Sunday 21st January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle's Josh Peters on his big moment against Celtic