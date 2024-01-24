Highland League: Brechin City bolstered and ready for Lossiemouth clash

Brechin City manager Gavin Price is confident his latest recruits can add further quality as they aim to keep their rivals at bay.

On Wednesday night, City head to Grant Park in Lossiemouth to take on the division’s 13th-placed team.

The leaders are one point ahead of Banks o’ Dee , but have two matches in hand, having last played in a 3-1 win against Rothes on January 13.

The Angus club recently added to their player pool with the signing defender Nathan Cooney, who has returned to Glebe Park from Price’s old club Elgin City.

Cooney will be reunited with Murray Mackintosh, who is also back after time playing in Australia with Mandurah City, while Dundee striker Jamie Richardson has been added from Dundee.

Last month, Price also brought in ex-Edinburgh City captain Danny Handling to add further bite up top.

Brechin ‘progressing in right way’

Price, who has added Cove Rangers defender Luke Strachan on loan for the rest of the season, is happy with the options he has they target a fourth successive victory.

He said: “It’s always difficult at this time of year, with the stop-start nature of the fixtures. That’s the same for every club.

“We arranged a game on Saturday against Lochee United, which was good and we had a practice match in training the week before. It has given us a chance to work on things with the squad.

“We have got real good strength in depth and we’re a lot more confident about the way we’re playing, so things are progressing in the right way.”

Despite Lossie sitting in 13th position, Price said: “You’re always in for a tough battle up at Lossiemouth. We will have to work exceptionally hard to get three points. It’s another hurdle to get through.”

Lossie set for visit of league leaders

Lossiemouth assistant manager Ian Campbell says they are plotting a big improvement from their last outing, which was a 6-1 defeat by title-chasing Banks o’ Dee.

He said: “This gives the boys a challenge. We always like to see how we can compete with the bigger teams.

“We’ve had a few blips this season, but generally we have been a lot closer in these games. It has been very stop-start for everyone.

“We trained last night (thanks to Lossiemouth United allowing them to share training facilities).

“Against Banks o’ Dee, it was a big disappointment, coming not long after we’d only lost 1-0 against Fraserburgh.

“We have worked on a shape for Wednesday. Boys have to win their own battles and hopefully catch Brechin on the counter-attack as we’ll probably have less of the ball.”

Lossie, who hope to add a trialist to their ranks on Wednesday, will also include a couple of under-18s on the bench.