Transfer window latest: Former Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock ‘submits transfer request’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Transfer window latest: Former Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock ‘submits transfer request’

The central defender impressed during a loan spell with the Dons last season.

By Danny Law
Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: SNS.
Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock is reportedly pushing for a move away from Watford.

According to the Watford Observer, the 22-year-old has submitted a transfer request.

Pollock, who is under contract with the Hornets until 2026, has made only eight substitute appearances for Watford this season.

The Englishman scored two goals in 15 appearances for the Dons last season after joining the club during the January transfer window.

He played a pivotal role in helping the Dons to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen looks set to return to the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Dons so far this season.

Besuijen, who is under contract until 2026, is understood to be close to completing a move to a second tier Dutch club.

Lawal heads to Cove on loan

Cove Rangers have announced another new arrival and another departure.

Attacking midfielder Ola Lawal has joined Paul Hartley’s side on loan from Falkirk.

The 22-year-old from Ireland is looking forward to linking up with his former Bairns teammate Rumarn Burrell.

He told the Cove website: “I feel as if I’m a creative player, I think I can offer flair and skill.

“I know Rumarn from last season at Falkirk and I’m looking forward to linking-up with him again.

“I want to get goals and assists, that’s the best part of playing; I enjoy that, and I enjoy winning. That’s what we all want.

“It’s not an easy division, but we just need to try to get as many points as possible and look for promotion. That’s the goal for all of us.”

Lawal has scored five goals in 40 appearances for Falkirk.

Midfielder Mark Gallagher has left Cove to join Elgin City on loan for the rest of the season. 

On Tuesday, Dumbarton defender Matty Shiels joined Cove on a permanent deal while Luke Strachan moved to Highland League leaders Brechin City on loan. 

More from Aberdeen FC

Jack Mackenzie in action for the Dons against clyde
Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie sets sights on climbing the Premiership table
Vicente Besuijen has not featured for Aberdeen this season. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen poised for move to Dutch club; James McGarry suffers injury…
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Time for Aberdeen to find Premiership consistency
Nicola Sturgeon Aberdeen FC
Nicola Sturgeon called Aberdeen FC Covid breach statement a ‘complacent abomination’, inquiry hears
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
Kelle Roos: Aberdeen can mount a European challenge in second half of the season
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (R) hits the bar with a volley from close range during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fourth round match between Clyde and Aberdeen at New Douglas Park, on January 19, 2024, in Hamilton, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen simply cannot lose Bojan Miovski this month
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara. Image: SNS
Dante Polvara targeting a Hampden return with Aberdeen
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Pivotal week ahead for Aberdeen as Dons look to emulate last season's…
2
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with team-mate Nicky Devlin after scoring to make it 4-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin: Bojan Miovski revelling in being Aberdeen's main man
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading…