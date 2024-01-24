Transfer window latest: Former Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock ‘submits transfer request’

Former Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock is reportedly pushing for a move away from Watford.

According to the Watford Observer, the 22-year-old has submitted a transfer request.

Pollock, who is under contract with the Hornets until 2026, has made only eight substitute appearances for Watford this season.

The Englishman scored two goals in 15 appearances for the Dons last season after joining the club during the January transfer window.

He played a pivotal role in helping the Dons to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Understand Mattie Pollock has put in a transfer request. Clearly wants to get more game time. The 22-year-old has only started three times for #watfordfc and just 105 minutes this season, but had successful loans at Cheltenham and Aberdeen. — Andrew French (@androofrench) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen looks set to return to the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Dons so far this season.

Besuijen, who is under contract until 2026, is understood to be close to completing a move to a second tier Dutch club.

Lawal heads to Cove on loan

Cove Rangers have announced another new arrival and another departure.

Attacking midfielder Ola Lawal has joined Paul Hartley’s side on loan from Falkirk.

The 22-year-old from Ireland is looking forward to linking up with his former Bairns teammate Rumarn Burrell.

He told the Cove website: “I feel as if I’m a creative player, I think I can offer flair and skill.

“I know Rumarn from last season at Falkirk and I’m looking forward to linking-up with him again.

“I want to get goals and assists, that’s the best part of playing; I enjoy that, and I enjoy winning. That’s what we all want.

“It’s not an easy division, but we just need to try to get as many points as possible and look for promotion. That’s the goal for all of us.”

Lawal has scored five goals in 40 appearances for Falkirk.

Midfielder Mark Gallagher has left Cove to join Elgin City on loan for the rest of the season.

On Tuesday, Dumbarton defender Matty Shiels joined Cove on a permanent deal while Luke Strachan moved to Highland League leaders Brechin City on loan.