Drunk sexually assaulted child making TikTok in Aberdeen shopping centre

A drunk man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who was filming a TikTok video in an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Martin Forgie was intoxicated in the St Nicholas Centre when he was approached by two 13-year-old girls who started chatting with him.

The children then made a video of themselves for popular social media app TikTok, with the 35-year-old in the background.

But when they approached him again, Forgie began to touch one girl’s leg and made a move towards her groin area before grabbing her buttocks.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3pm on October 8 2022.

Martin Forgie also punched and kicked a male to the head

He said the girls spotted Forgie sitting down with his eyes closed.

Initially he “appeared unconscious” but the youngsters realised he was “intoxicated”.

They approached to check if he was okay and started chatting with him.

Mr McMann said: “The two children decided to film a TikTok video of themselves in which the accused was in the background.

“Following that, they sat next to him.

“He then placed his hand on the complainer’s knee and began sliding it up slowly towards her inner thigh.

“She quickly moved away and, as she did so, he tried again to touch the inside of her leg before touching her buttocks.”

The girl “panicked” and fled with her friend before later reporting the matter to the police.

Member of public assaulted

In the meantime, an adult male, who hadn’t seen the sexual assault but was aware of Forgie’s “erratic behaviour”, approached him in a bid to “deescalate the situation”.

Mr McMann told the court: “Without warning, the accused repeatedly began kicking him to the head and body.”

The man was left with bruising but did not require medical attention.

Security staff then intervened and detained Forgie until the police arrived.

Forgie, of Newton Drive, Macduff, pled guilty to sexual assault and assault to injury.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke deferred sentence for background reports to be prepared.

In the meantime, he made Forgie subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.

Defence agent Graham Morrison reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

