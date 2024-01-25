Drunk sexually assaulted child making TikTok in Aberdeen shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Drunk sexually assaulted child making TikTok in Aberdeen shopping centre

Martin Forgie was intoxicated in the St Nicholas Centre when he was approached by two 13-year-old girls who started chatting with him.

By Danny McKay
Martin Forgie. Image: Facebook
Martin Forgie. Image: Facebook

A drunk man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who was filming a TikTok video in an Aberdeen shopping centre.

Martin Forgie was intoxicated in the St Nicholas Centre when he was approached by two 13-year-old girls who started chatting with him.

The children then made a video of themselves for popular social media app TikTok, with the 35-year-old in the background.

But when they approached him again, Forgie began to touch one girl’s leg and made a move towards her groin area before grabbing her buttocks.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3pm on October 8 2022.

Martin Forgie also punched and kicked a male to the head

He said the girls spotted Forgie sitting down with his eyes closed.

Initially he “appeared unconscious” but the youngsters realised he was “intoxicated”.

They approached to check if he was okay and started chatting with him.

Mr McMann said: “The two children decided to film a TikTok video of themselves in which the accused was in the background.

“Following that, they sat next to him.

“He then placed his hand on the complainer’s knee and began sliding it up slowly towards her inner thigh.

“She quickly moved away and, as she did so, he tried again to touch the inside of her leg before touching her buttocks.”

The girl “panicked” and fled with her friend before later reporting the matter to the police.

Member of public assaulted

In the meantime, an adult male, who hadn’t seen the sexual assault but was aware of Forgie’s “erratic behaviour”, approached him in a bid to “deescalate the situation”.

Mr McMann told the court: “Without warning, the accused repeatedly began kicking him to the head and body.”

The man was left with bruising but did not require medical attention.

Security staff then intervened and detained Forgie until the police arrived.

Forgie, of Newton Drive, Macduff, pled guilty to sexual assault and assault to injury.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke deferred sentence for background reports to be prepared.

In the meantime, he made Forgie subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.

Defence agent Graham Morrison reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

