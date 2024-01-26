Careless driver caused serious A86 crash as he checked on choking toddler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Careless driver caused serious A86 crash as he checked on choking toddler

Ewen Jamieson's Audi drifted into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming car causing both vehicles to flip over.

By Jenni Gee
Ewen Jamieson stood trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Ewen Jamieson stood trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A driver who strayed over the centre line and caused a serious crash on the A86 was checking on his toddler son at the time, a court has heard.

Ewen Jamieson had been driving with his sleeping wife and child in the rear of his blue Audi when he thought he heard the child choking and turned to check.

But as he did so his car crossed into the opposite carriageway, colliding with an oncoming Citroen, and flipped both vehicles.

Jamieson, 32, had denied a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Inverness Sheriff Court and, after hearing the evidence, a jury took less than an hour to instead convict him of the lesser charge of careless driving.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Robert Weir, 31-year-old Ross Arthur, who was driving the oncoming Citroen, told the court that the June 5 2022 accident happened in a “flash”.

He said it was a matter of “milliseconds” between Jamieson’s Audi moving into his lane and the impact that flipped both vehicles onto their roofs.

He said: “There was an almighty bang. My airbag deployed, pushing me back in my seat.”

Mr Arthur said he felt a sense of “weightlessness” as the car travelled through the air, before coming to rest upside down.

‘I could smell petrol’

“There was a large amount of heat coming from the engine, I could smell petrol,” he said, adding: “My first thought was: ‘I have to leave this car or I’m going to burn to death’.”

Along with his front seat passenger, Mr Arthur managed to crawl free of the stricken vehicle, despite a shattered lower leg, broken pelvis and other injuries.

“I didn’t know my pelvis was broken, but I knew something was wrong. I was aware that I was bleeding very, very heavily from my leg, from my arm, from my head. That is when the panic started to set in.”

Mr Arthur was tended to at the scene, initially by off-duty medical staff, and was later airlifted to hospital.

He said the crash and subsequent treatment, including the surgical rebreaking of his leg in three places, have left him with “trauma” and PTSD-like symptoms including night terrors.

The former restaurant manager lost his job as a result of the incident and is still unable to take part in sports he used to enjoy.

He still suffers from pain and the injuries have affected his walking.

Jamieson, his wife and their 18-month-old child – who was strapped into a rear-facing Isofix car seat at the time of the impact – all escaped the crash without serious injury.

Taking to the witness box in his own defence, Jamieson explained that in the moments before the crash, which occurred near to the Moy Lodge junction, he had thought his young son was choking and had turned to check on him.

He said: “I was just driving along as normal and just in a split second, I thought my son was choking – my son was coughing and choking.

“I turned round to see him and that is all that I remember because of the crash.”

‘I’m always careful’

Under questioning from defence agent Graham Mann, Jamieson told the court: “I’m always careful with my son in the car, always careful. I barely go above fifty with him in the car.”

In his closing speech, Mr Mann told the jury: “There is no issue raised by Mr Jamieson that he did anything other than encroach on that lane and undeniably the consequences have been terrible.

“I’m not here asking you to acquit Mr Jamieson, what I am asking you to do is accept that it was an error that he made, a momentary lack of attention.”

In his closing speech, Mr Weir asked jurors to consider Jamieson’s actions before the crash: “Why not pull over? Why not stop? Why not at least slow down a bit?”

The jury took less than an hour to accept the defence position and return a unanimous verdict of guilty on the lesser charge of careless driving.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told him: “Your driving indeed fell below that of a careful and considerate driver. You strayed into the opposing carriageway, whatever the reason for that, that is completely unacceptable.

“This was a significant error of judgement resulting in a significant accident and everyone involved in this accident was lucky to escape with their life.

“It is obvious that you have remorse for what happened and it is clear that you accepted your guilt for careless driving from an early stage.”

She banned Jamieson, of Glenlochy Road, Fort William, from the roads for 10 months and fined him £1040.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Ewen Jamieson stood trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen man caught with £1m of cocaine 'was just holding on to it for…
Ewen Jamieson stood trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Woman tries to call 500 defence witnesses in trial, including sheriffs and chief constable
Ewen Jamieson stood trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Double rapist behind bars after attacking woman near Inverurie
Ewen Jamieson stood trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Oil worker fined over vile homophobic abuse towards police officers
Ewen Jamieson stood trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Tillydrone murder accused's second court appearance
Ewen Jamieson stood trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Drunk sexually assaulted child making TikTok in Aberdeen shopping centre
Matthew O'Neill admitted the threatening behaviour at Banff Sheriff Court
Man fined over 'methodical' campaign of abuse against love rival and his family
Dan Burton, Joanna Lumley and Sacha Dench
Death of cameraman in Highland mid-air crash to be investigated by Fatal Accident Inquiry
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Former Trump golf resort worker caught drink-driving after casino trip
Ewen Jamieson stood trial at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Student who smashed into Union Square using beer keg has no recollection of doing…