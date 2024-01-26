Oil worker fined over vile homophobic abuse towards police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil worker fined over vile homophobic abuse towards police officers

Offshore worker Sean Niven admitted making threats of violence and and using anti-gay slurs towards officers outside Prohibition nightclub.

By David McPhee
Sean Niven admitted letting forth a barrage of homophobic abuse towards police. Image: LinkedIn/DC Thomson.
A clubber who hurled homophobic abuse at police after being thrown out of an Aberdeen nightspot has been fined.

Offshore worker Sean Niven appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making threats of violence and and using anti-gay slurs towards officers outside Prohibition nightclub.

As he was led to a police van, the 35-year-old was heard telling an officer: “Better get your boss because I’m away to kick f*** out of you.”

Niven, who has a long record of previous convictions, then let forth a series of vile homophobic slurs.

Niven verbally abused police

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told the court that at 1.10am on February 6 last year police were on uniformed patrol in Aberdeen city centre when they became aware of a disturbance outside Prohibition on Langstane Place.

They saw Niven arguing with door staff outside and it was clear to the officers he was intoxicated.

“The accused continued with his aggressive demeanour and told the officers to “f*** off” and to ‘get to f***’,” Mr Finnon said.

“He was told to desist and was instructed to go home but instead shouted: ‘Shut up you specky p***.'”

As they placed him in a police van, Niven then shouted a string of threatening statements, such as: “If you do not let me out of this van in five minutes I’m going to f*** you up.”

Niven then directed a further homophobic remark at the officer.

In the dock, Niven pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering homophobic remarks.

‘Police should not have to put up with this behaviour’

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that his client went out that night but “clearly had far too much to drink”.

“He accepts this poor behaviour and knows that he shouldn’t have acted in this way,” Mr Burns said.

“He tells me that at that time he had been going through a rough patch and had been betaking  much alcohol – but since since this incident curbed his drinking.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Niven that despite his “long record” of previous convictions this incident “does seem to be out of character”.

“Police officers should not have to put up with this behaviour,” she added.

Sheriff Johnston fined Niven, of Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, a total of £650.

