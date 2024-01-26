Oil worker fined over vile homophobic abuse towards police officers

A clubber who hurled homophobic abuse at police after being thrown out of an Aberdeen nightspot has been fined.

Offshore worker Sean Niven appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making threats of violence and and using anti-gay slurs towards officers outside Prohibition nightclub.

As he was led to a police van, the 35-year-old was heard telling an officer: “Better get your boss because I’m away to kick f*** out of you.”

Niven, who has a long record of previous convictions, then let forth a series of vile homophobic slurs.

Niven verbally abused police

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon told the court that at 1.10am on February 6 last year police were on uniformed patrol in Aberdeen city centre when they became aware of a disturbance outside Prohibition on Langstane Place.

They saw Niven arguing with door staff outside and it was clear to the officers he was intoxicated.

“The accused continued with his aggressive demeanour and told the officers to “f*** off” and to ‘get to f***’,” Mr Finnon said.

“He was told to desist and was instructed to go home but instead shouted: ‘Shut up you specky p***.'”

As they placed him in a police van, Niven then shouted a string of threatening statements, such as: “If you do not let me out of this van in five minutes I’m going to f*** you up.”

Niven then directed a further homophobic remark at the officer.

In the dock, Niven pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering homophobic remarks.

‘Police should not have to put up with this behaviour’

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that his client went out that night but “clearly had far too much to drink”.

“He accepts this poor behaviour and knows that he shouldn’t have acted in this way,” Mr Burns said.

“He tells me that at that time he had been going through a rough patch and had been betaking much alcohol – but since since this incident curbed his drinking.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Niven that despite his “long record” of previous convictions this incident “does seem to be out of character”.

“Police officers should not have to put up with this behaviour,” she added.

Sheriff Johnston fined Niven, of Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, a total of £650.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.