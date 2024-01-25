Man fined over ‘methodical’ campaign of abuse against love rival and his family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fined over ‘methodical’ campaign of abuse against love rival and his family

Matthew O’Neill told his frightened victim: "I am going to kill you" and "If I don’t get you, I will get your little brother, your stepdad and your mum".

By Joanne Warnock
Matthew O'Neill admitted the threatening behaviour at Banff Sheriff Court
Matthew O'Neill appeared at Banff Sheriff Court

A man has been fined £400 after admitting a “methodical” campaign of abuse against someone he believed to be seeing his now ex-girlfriend.

Matthew O’Neill, 24, was also accused of having a bladed weapon – a scythe – in a public place, but this was dropped.

Appearing in Banff Sheriff Court, O’Neill admitted threatening and abusive behaviour on 26 and 27 December 2022 directed towards the man from Turriff.

The court heard how O’Neill, of Willowburn, Fyvie, turned up at his victim’s address around 7.30pm on Boxing Day and demanded to speak with him.

Jealous rage

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said O’Neill had immediately launched into a tirade at the man “who shared an ex-partner” with him.

She told the court: “He made various threats towards the complainer, including ‘I am going to kill you’, ‘If I don’t get you, I will get your little brother, your stepdad and your mum’.”

Ms Kerr said the verbal attack continued and O’Neill told his victim he was “a dead man” and reiterated a death threat whilst saying “I will set this place on fire” if he refused to meet him.

The following day at 3pm the man received a menacing blank photo message from O’Neill’s Snapchat account: “Meet or your family will get it”.

“He then became aware of a car parked outside”, Ms Kerr went on. “And he saw [O’Neill] alight from the driver’s side of the vehicle.”

O’Neill hurled more abuse at the man, who was said to have been left “extremely” scared and alarmed by the incidents.

‘Pure stupidity’

O’Neill’s defence agent Leonard Birkenshaw said it was “pure stupidity” on his client’s part.

He told the court O’Neill had been in a relationship with a woman at that time and had found out she had been messaging the other man.

Mr Birkenshaw went on: “When he confronted her about it, she made up some half-baked excuse.

“After this incident, the relationship ended. He has not been in a relationship since and things have now resolved.

“He can only apologise.”

Sheriff Craig Findlater called O’Neill’s behaviour “entirely inappropriate” and added: “The manner of going about this over a two-day period was a methodical action.”

He fined O’Neill, who is in full-time employment, £400 to be repaid within two months.

