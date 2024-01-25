Aberdein Considine opens new Aberdeen office as it prepares for growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdein Considine opens new Aberdeen office as it prepares for growth

More than 50 staff will move to the modern office as part of the firm's investment in people and services.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdein Considine moves to legal and wealth teams to new Aberdeen headquarters. Pictured are Peter Mutch, corporate benefits director at AC Wealth, Ruth Aberdein, partner and head of family law, Jacqueline Law, managing partner and Ritchie Whyte, partner and head of corporate & business advisory. Image: Engage PR
Aberdein Considine moves to legal and wealth teams to new Aberdeen headquarters. Pictured are Peter Mutch, corporate benefits director at AC Wealth, Ruth Aberdein, partner and head of family law, Jacqueline Law, managing partner and Ritchie Whyte, partner and head of corporate & business advisory. Image: Engage PR

Aberdeen law firm Aberdein Considine has moved its main legal and wealth teams to new offices in the city.

Partners and colleagues from its legal departments and wealth business have transferred to the flagship legal and wealth headquarters at Blenheim House in the city’s west end.

They have made the switch to the new 6,049 sq ft office’s from the firm’s head office located on Bon Accord Crescent.

Aberdein Considine new office move ‘pivotal’

Jacqueline Law, Aberdein Considine managing partner, said: “The move to Blenheim House represents a pivotal aspect of our broader investment in people and services.

“The previous year was a successful one for us as a firm and we are poised to move forward with the next phase of our strategy in the coming year.

“Our offices in Bon Accord Crescent have served us well over the years.

“But with the development of the firm, as well as the extensive range of services we provide, space was at a premium.

“We’ve designed a space that is not only modern and functional but also allows for future growth.

“Retaining a strong presence in Aberdeen’s heart is essential. It’s a remarkable city – one with many opportunities in 2024 and beyond.”

Approximately 50 colleagues from family law, private client, employment law, dispute resolution, corporate, commercial real estate, as well as AC wealth have moved to the new west end office on Fountainhall Road.

Bon Accord Crescent history

The offices at Bon Accord Crescent, where they have been since 1986, will remain the firm’s head office.

This will continue to house the business support, conveyancing, leasing and lender service teams.

Exterior of Aberdein Considine head office on Bon Accord Crescent in Aberdeen.
Aberdein Considine head office on Bon Accord Crescent. Image: supplied by Denny Andonova/ DC Thomson

The Aberdein Considine offices in Bon Accord Crescent began as one property and over the years as the firm has grown it was necessary to expand the space.

The firm now currently occupies three joined properties on the street.

Aberdein Considine took over townhouses on Bon Accord Crescent in 2015, making their head office one of the largest in the city.

The five buildings were extended and refurbished as part of a £1 million expansion, which bosses hailed as an “exciting new chapter in the history of the firm”.

