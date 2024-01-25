Aberdein Considine opens new Aberdeen office as it prepares for growth

Aberdeen law firm Aberdein Considine has moved its main legal and wealth teams to new offices in the city.

Partners and colleagues from its legal departments and wealth business have transferred to the flagship legal and wealth headquarters at Blenheim House in the city’s west end.

They have made the switch to the new 6,049 sq ft office’s from the firm’s head office located on Bon Accord Crescent.

Aberdein Considine new office move ‘pivotal’

Jacqueline Law, Aberdein Considine managing partner, said: “The move to Blenheim House represents a pivotal aspect of our broader investment in people and services.

“The previous year was a successful one for us as a firm and we are poised to move forward with the next phase of our strategy in the coming year.

“Our offices in Bon Accord Crescent have served us well over the years.

“But with the development of the firm, as well as the extensive range of services we provide, space was at a premium.

“We’ve designed a space that is not only modern and functional but also allows for future growth.

“Retaining a strong presence in Aberdeen’s heart is essential. It’s a remarkable city – one with many opportunities in 2024 and beyond.”

Approximately 50 colleagues from family law, private client, employment law, dispute resolution, corporate, commercial real estate, as well as AC wealth have moved to the new west end office on Fountainhall Road.

Bon Accord Crescent history

The offices at Bon Accord Crescent, where they have been since 1986, will remain the firm’s head office.

This will continue to house the business support, conveyancing, leasing and lender service teams.

The Aberdein Considine offices in Bon Accord Crescent began as one property and over the years as the firm has grown it was necessary to expand the space.

The firm now currently occupies three joined properties on the street.

Aberdein Considine took over townhouses on Bon Accord Crescent in 2015, making their head office one of the largest in the city.

The five buildings were extended and refurbished as part of a £1 million expansion, which bosses hailed as an “exciting new chapter in the history of the firm”.