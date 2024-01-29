‘It would be a tragedy if they stopped or reduced it’: Highland communities fear for future of mobile library service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

‘It would be a tragedy if they stopped or reduced it’: Highland communities fear for future of mobile library service

Six of the ageing fleet of seven vehicles need to be replaced.

By John Ross
The mobile library service visits rural communities around the Highlands
The mobile library service visits rural communities around the Highlands

Rural communities in the Highlands have voiced concern about the uncertain future of the area’s mobile library service.

Six of the ageing fleet of seven vehicles are considered unfit for purpose and need to be replaced.

The situation has already led to disruptions with the vans being off the road. No relief vehicles are available.

High Life Highland operates the service and the fleet is maintained by Highland Council.

Council faces budget gap

The high cost of maintenance and replacing the mobile libraries is an issue for the council which in October reported a budget gap of £61.7 million for 2024-25.

This is predicted to rise to £108.3 million over three years.

The vehicles tour rural communities in Caithness and Sutherland, the Far north coast, Lochaber and Badenoch. They also cover Invergordon and the Black Isle, Dingwall and the Moray Firth, Wester Ross and Skye and Lochalsh.

Stops are made at primary schools, residential homes, community halls and at private homes for housebound people.

It is believed future options being considered include leasing smaller vehicles better suited to single-track roads.

But a streamlined service may also mean fewer vehicles and communities being visited less often.

In real terms, this could mean every four weeks instead of three.

Applcross is one of the communities visited by the mobile library service. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The situation has been discussed by community councils in the region.

Anne Macrae is chair of Applecross Community Council. She said: “There has been a great deal of uncertainty over what future plans might be. It would be good to have some positive progress confirmed soon.”

“People feel it very important that a face-to-face service continues in Applecross, allowing folk of all ages to step into the library van to browse and touch the books before choosing.

“Members of the community of all ages look forward to the visits and have made it clear that they do not want to lose the service.”

An important and valued service

She said a streamlined service with fewer visits would be preferable to only being able to order online.

“We would find a four week visit, instead of the current three weeks, acceptable but would hope that if using fewer vehicles no one would be put out of a job.”

Caroline Hamilton is chair of Torridon and Kinlochewe Community Council. She said the mobile library is an important and valued service.

“There have been times when the community has been expecting the library and it hasn’t come.

“We were told that, because the vehicles are so old, if they break down they can’t come and they haven’t got any back-up.

Members of the community of all ages look forward to the visits

Anne Macrae

“It is very well used and valued by schools, older people, younger people – everyone in the community.

“It would be a tragedy if they stopped it or reduce it because of the value it brings to the community.”

A High Life Highland spokeswoman said: “Currently, six of the seven mobile libraries need replacement which has led to some disruptions of the service in recent times.

“Unfortunately, this challenge is not helped with the significant financial challenges both organisations are facing.

“High Life Highland and The Highland Council are currently working together to better understand how such services can be delivered including accessibility and customer needs.

“This will also help to inform future fleet requirements and to establish specifications and costs of replacement vehicles.”

Alternative service offered

She said an alternative service is offered when vehicles are off the road.

Customers can have books dropped off at their homes to ensure they have access to reading material.

“While this service is not a replacement for a full mobile library service, which includes regular visits to communities and schools, it may ease some of the difficulties for the most vulnerable and isolated service users.”

