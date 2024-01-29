Snapchat video snares man who hurled table from hotel window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snapchat video snares man who hurled table from hotel window

Richie Fraser appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted pushing the table out of the abandoned Holiday Inn hotel at the site of the old AECC.

By David McPhee
Richie Fraser threw a table from a window at the abandoned Holiday Inn hotel at the site of the old AECC.
A man who threw a table out of a fourth floor hotel window was only caught because his friend uploaded it to Snapchat.

Richie Fraser appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted pushing the table out of the abandoned Holiday Inn hotel at the site of the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

It is understood a video of the incident was posted to social media showing the table smashing to the ground “metres away from a public footpath”.

The 22-year-old’s solicitor described his client’s antics as “reckless” and “foolish”.

Fraser also admitted assaulting a 14-year-old who mocked him and threw stones at him as he carried out his duties as an Amazon delivery driver.

Table smashed close to path

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that police received a Snapchat video clip from a member of the public in January 2022 that appeared to show the Holiday Inn and then a male throwing a circular table out of a window.

The table was then seen to drop from the fourth-floor window to the ground below where it smashed.

Police managed to identify the person in the video as Fraser, Ms Kerr said.

She also stated that the video clearly showed Fraser throwing the table into the ground meters from a footpath used by the general public.

During the second incident, on October 19 2021, the court heard that Fraser was working as an Amazon delivery driver in Brechin when some schoolboys started taunting him.

“The accused began shouting at the children,” Ms Kerr said.

The boys carried on their way but ran into Fraser again a few streets up where he approached one boy, aged 14, and kicked him to the leg.

In the dock, Fraser pleaded guilty to one charge of culpably and recklessly damaging property to the danger of the public.

He also admitted a further charge of assault.

The Holiday Inn Express closed more than three years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Defence solicitor Liam Mcallister told the court that his client had entered the “abandoned and derelict building”  where he took the “disastrous and foolish” decision to throw a table out of a fourth-story window.

“It was due to immaturity. It was reckless and it was a stupid thing that he did and Mr Fraser accepts that,” Mr Mcallister said.

“Someone recorded it their phone and it was posted online and it went all over social media.”

In relation to the assault on the schoolboy, Mr Mcallister said his client had been subjected to “derogatory remarks” and reacted in a “moment of madness”.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Fraser that these were “historic” offences but added that they were “both serious matters”.

“The charge of culpable and reckless conduct is a very serious matter,” the sheriff said.

“You had no idea who was standing below when you threw that table out of the window.”

Sheriff Cooke fined Fraser, of Whitestripes Road, Aberdeen, a total of £337.

