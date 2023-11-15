Man in court after £1 million of cocaine recovered in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court after cocaine worth £1 million was recovered from a property in Aberdeen.

Police executed a warrant at Ferrier Gardens in the Woodside area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Henderson, 31, was arrested in connection with the recovery and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Henderson, whose address was given as Aberdeen, faced one charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He made no plea, was remanded in custody and will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Police committed to disrupting serious crime

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“This operation also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Activity such as this is driven by community intelligence and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”