Man in court after £1 million of cocaine recovered in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court after £1 million of cocaine recovered in Aberdeen

Police executed a warrant at Ferrier Gardens in the Woodside area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

By Chris Cromar
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Police made the find in Aberdeen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland.

A man has appeared in court after cocaine worth £1 million was recovered from a property in Aberdeen.

Police executed a warrant at Ferrier Gardens in the Woodside area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Henderson, 31, was arrested in connection with the recovery and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A packet of drugs with a man in handcuffs.
The drugs were recovered in the Woodside area of the city.

Henderson, whose address was given as Aberdeen, faced one charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He made no plea, was remanded in custody and will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Police committed to disrupting serious crime

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “This is a significant recovery and is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“This operation also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Activity such as this is driven by community intelligence and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More from Crime & Courts

Baird Family Hospital incident
Prosecutors to consider report into Aberdeen hospital construction worker's death
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Inverness man caught with indecent images for the second time 'either stupid or determined'
The cyber-enabled fraud was being operated from London and Peterhead.
No prosecution of man charged with pensioner's 'cyber-enabled fraud'
Queen Mary Street in Fraserburgh where drugs were found at one property.
Five people charged after £11,500 worth of drugs found at Fraserburgh address
To go with story by Alex Watson. David Knight column Picture shows; HMRC self assessment tax return letter. Unknown. Supplied by Ascannio/Shutterstock Date; Unknown; a00d69c6-c86f-4cd4-b7fb-708357deaad5 Stafford, United Kingdom - November 27 2020: HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) letters seen with logos with the brown envelope and blurred self assessment and tax return notice letter. Selective focus.; Shutterstock ID 1862633668; purchase_order: P&J; job: Comment piece
Inverness trader tried to con taxman out of £36,000
Sheriff jails Strichen man for breaking police officer's leg
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Former advocate on trial accused of historic sex assaults on two Aberdeen schoolboys
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Domestic abuser assaulted four women and convinced another he would kill her
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Racist woman threatened to mutilate genitals of ex and his new partner Picture shows; Kimberley Fraser appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Kimberley Fraser) / DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Racist woman threatened to mutilate genitals of her ex and his new partner
Police at the scene on Gallowhill Road, Fraserburgh.
Two men charged with 'attempted murder' following incident in Fraserburgh

Conversation