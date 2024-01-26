Tribute paid to Peterhead solar farm worker who suddenly died overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tribute paid to Peterhead solar farm worker who suddenly died overnight

Bilbo Solar Farm developer 'profoundly saddened' by the news.

By Graham Fleming
Bilbo farm
An investigation has been launched into the death. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A solar farm developer has paid tribute to an employee who died suddenly at his Peterhead home.

Chukwuemeka Amaechi passed away on the evening of Tuesday January 23, just hours after his shift at Bilbo Solar Farm near Crimond.

It is understood he was employed by a third-party contractor to construct solar panels at the site, which is being overseen by Ethical Power.

Solar panels at Bilbo Farm.
Chukwuemeka Amaechi worked on the farm constructing solar panels. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Exeter-based green power company has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

A spokesperson told The Press and Journal: “We were profoundly saddened to hear of the loss of Chukwuemeka Amaechi.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the grieving family, and we offer our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.”

Bilbo Solar Farm is set to ‘energise’ this year and will be the largest of its kind in Scotland.

The farm’s name is inspired by  J.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings series, due to the green rolling landscapes similar to those described in the books.

