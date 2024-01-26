Tribute paid to Peterhead solar farm worker who suddenly died overnight

A solar farm developer has paid tribute to an employee who died suddenly at his Peterhead home.

Chukwuemeka Amaechi passed away on the evening of Tuesday January 23, just hours after his shift at Bilbo Solar Farm near Crimond.

It is understood he was employed by a third-party contractor to construct solar panels at the site, which is being overseen by Ethical Power.

The Exeter-based green power company has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

A spokesperson told The Press and Journal: “We were profoundly saddened to hear of the loss of Chukwuemeka Amaechi.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the grieving family, and we offer our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time.”

Bilbo Solar Farm is set to ‘energise’ this year and will be the largest of its kind in Scotland.

The farm’s name is inspired by J.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings series, due to the green rolling landscapes similar to those described in the books.