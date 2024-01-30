Arrest after man posed as doctor at Aberdeen hospital

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly pretending to be a medical student and a doctor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It’s claimed the individual posed as both a medicine student and qualified medic at different times – and for several months – at the city’s flagship hospital.

A source at NHS Grampian described the serious incidents as a “concerning situation” that ended with the man’s arrest last week.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that a 20-year-old man had since been charged.

She said: “We were made aware of a man falsely claiming to be a member of staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary around 4.40am on Friday 26 January.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

NHS Grampian cooperating with the police investigation

It’s understood security staff at ARI apprehended the man in the Green Zone of the hospital’s emergency department.

They escorted him to a security office where he was held until police officers arrived on the scene.

NHS Grampian is cooperating with the police investigation but said that the man did not have any contact with patients or access to their medical records.

It’s also understood that he did not attempt to treat patients or prescribe them any medications.

He is expected to appear in court on a date in the future that has not yet been confirmed.

