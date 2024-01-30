Arrest after man posed as doctor at Aberdeen hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Arrest after man posed as doctor at Aberdeen hospital

The alleged imposter pretended to be a medical student and doctor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary over a period of several months, The Press & Journal can reveal.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where a man posing as a doctor was under arrest
The man was arrested at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency department. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Bryan Rutherford

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly pretending to be a medical student and a doctor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It’s claimed the individual posed as both a medicine student and qualified medic at different times – and for several months – at the city’s flagship hospital.

A source at NHS Grampian described the serious incidents as a “concerning situation” that ended with the man’s arrest last week.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that a 20-year-old man had since been charged.

She said: “We were made aware of a man falsely claiming to be a member of staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary around 4.40am on Friday 26 January.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

NHS Grampian cooperating with the police investigation

It’s understood security staff at ARI apprehended the man in the Green Zone of the hospital’s emergency department.

They escorted him to a security office where he was held until police officers arrived on the scene.

NHS Grampian is cooperating with the police investigation but said that the man did not have any contact with patients or access to their medical records.

It’s also understood that he did not attempt to treat patients or prescribe them any medications.

He is expected to appear in court on a date in the future that has not yet been confirmed.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

The man was arrested at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency department. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jail for serial domestic abuser described as 'dormant volcano'
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Two women in court on assault charges after man seriously hurt in Tillydrone disturbance
The man was arrested at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency department. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum's showdown with top sheriff over distressing delays to son's death probe
The man was arrested at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency department. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen stripper convicted of hen party sex assaults
Martyn Shaw and a photo of Perth Races
Man shattered woman's teeth with headbutt after pub outing to Perth Races
The man was arrested at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency department. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Banchory joiner filmed himself performing sex act on sleeping woman's feet
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
17-year-old driver took police on 100mph chase through Aberdeenshire countryside
The man was arrested at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency department. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Snapchat video snares man who hurled table from hotel window
Agnes Chukwudi and Alliohe Booalew on Union Street
Aberdeen crack dealers dressed as carers to go undetected in community
The man was arrested at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency department. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – A TikTok sex assault and a terrifying home invasion