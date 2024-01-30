Aberdeen flat fire: Two women die and baby taken to hospital

Two women have died in a major flat fire in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

Firefighters rushed to Back Hilton Road at around 6pm last night.

Tragically, police have confirmed that two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.

A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been launched.

Police say there no apparent suspicious circumstances.

One neighbour told The Press and Journal: “I think the fire service had it under control pretty quickly.

“The road didn’t re-open until quite early this morning.

“It looked pretty serious. There were a lot of fire engines, ambulances, and policemen.

“I don’t think anyone has been allowed back in yet.

“I really hope everyone is okay.”

Investigation launched into fatal Aberdeen flat fire

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6pm on Monday, 29 January, 2024 officers were called to a report of a fire at a property on Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

“A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

“The road was closed but has now re-opened and we would like to thank people for their patience.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time.”