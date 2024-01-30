Aberdeen flat fire: Two women die and baby taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen flat fire: Two women die and baby taken to hospital

The baby was later discharged.

By Chris Cromar & Graham Fleming
Police and firefighters at the scene of a fatal flat fire in Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen
Two women are confirmed to have died in a flat fire in the Hilton area of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Two women have died in a major flat fire in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

Firefighters rushed to Back Hilton Road at around 6pm last night.

Tragically, police have confirmed that two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.

Fire engines at fire in Aberdeen.
Fire crews at the scene of the fire last night. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been launched.

Police say there no apparent suspicious circumstances.

One neighbour told The Press and Journal: “I think the fire service had it under control pretty quickly.

“The road didn’t re-open until quite early this morning.

“It looked pretty serious. There were a lot of fire engines, ambulances, and policemen.

“I don’t think anyone has been allowed back in yet.

“I really hope everyone is okay.”

Investigation launched into fatal Aberdeen flat fire

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6pm on Monday, 29 January, 2024 officers were called to a report of a fire at a property on Back Hilton Road in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

“A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.

“The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

“The road was closed but has now re-opened and we would like to thank people for their patience.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances at this time.”

