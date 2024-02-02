HGV driver flipped lorry into field with remnants of previous night’s cocaine in system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HGV driver flipped lorry into field with remnants of previous night’s cocaine in system

James Thouless was lucky to walk away when his lorry hit standing water and overturned.

By Danny McKay
James Thouless crashed his lorry into a field. Image: Facebook
James Thouless crashed his lorry into a field. Image: Facebook

A lorry driver flipped his truck in a terrifying crash while he had remnants of cocaine in his system.

James Thouless was lucky to walk away when his lorry hit standing water and overturned as it crashed into a field.

But the incident still cost the 39-year-old dearly – as he lost both his job and marriage as a result.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that weather, not drugs, was to blame for the crash.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr said the incident happened on the B9170 in Methlick around 3.15pm on August 29 last year.

Lorry overturned in field

She said: “The accused was employed by ARR Craib and was the driver of a lorry.

“At 3.15pm, police were instructed to attend a single vehicle RTC (road traffic collision) involving an overturned lorry.”

Officers arrived at the scene and found Thouless standing next to the vehicle.

It was also noted there had been heavy rain which resulted in standing water on the road surface.

Ms Kerr continued: “The accused advised he had hit the surface water and had been unable to stop, leading to the lorry overturning and landing in a field.

“On speaking with the accused, officers noted a strong smell of cannabis and he provided a positive drugs wipe.”

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station where blood samples were taken which confirmed the presence of not cannabis but benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine.

Thouless, of Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with 666 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood.

The legal limit for driving is 50 microgrammes.

‘The regulations are there for the protection of the public’

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had been an HGV driver for 18 years.

He said: “The accident that occurred was due to the weather conditions.

“It cost him dear in that he immediately lost his job, his wife kicked him out and he was basically homeless. He’s now staying with his brother.”

Mr Morrison went on: “The drug in question is the metabolite of cocaine.

“It was his habit to use cocaine in the evenings when he finished work. The metabolite obviously remained in his system.

“My research says that it does not affect the driver at all. It had no impact or impairment on his driving.

“He had cocaine in his system but it was below the legal limit.”

The solicitor added Thouless was now looking for a new career path.

Sheriff Christian Marney warned Thouless: “The regulations are there, ultimately, for the protection of the public.”

He fined him £420 and disqualified him for a year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

