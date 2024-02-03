Woman handed unpaid work for third drug dealing conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman handed unpaid work for third drug dealing conviction

Stacey Wallace admitted being concerned in the supplying of three class C drugs - her third conviction for dealing.

By Jenni Gee
Stacey Wallace was spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Stacey Wallace was spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A woman caught dealing drugs for the third time has been spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Police officers spotted Stacey Wallace appearing to conceal something down the back of a couch as they executed a warrant at her home.

A subsequent search of the property turned up three types of drug – gabapentinoids, clonazepam and alprazolam, also known as Xanax.

Wallace, 33, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted three charges of being concerned in the supply of class C drugs.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told the court that on February 17 2022 police officers had attended at Wallace’s then home in Briargrove Terrace to execute a warrant.

When they entered through an unlocked front door they found Wallace in the living area, sitting on a couch.

“They observed Miss Wallace place her hands down the back of the couch as if concealing an item there,” Mr McLennan told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Search found drugs and scales

A search of the property was then carried out and various items, including scales and a bag containing a quantity of tablets,  were seized.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Wallace, said his client accepted that the offences were of a serious nature.

He said Wallace’s mental health had previously been “tied quite closely to the issues with substance misuse” but that she had since experienced “positive change in her life”.

Third conviction for drug dealing

Handing down a community payback order requiring Wallace to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within 18 months Sheriff Aitken said: “It would appear that you have now realised the difficulties that you were putting yourself in.

“It shouldn’t take a third conviction for drug dealing for the penny to drop.”

He continued: “I’m prepared to deal with matters by a community payback order, which will hopefully allow you to maintain the progress you have made in the community.”

The sheriff warned Wallace, of Parkfield View, Slackbuie: “Any similar offending of this kind and there would be no option other than a custodial sentence.”

