News Crime & Courts

Elgin man who throttled partner branded ‘a danger to women’

Danny Douglass carried out the offences at a house in Anderson Drive, Elgin, between March 1, 2021 and February 23, 2023.

By David Love
Inverness Sheriff Court
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A Moray man was branded “a danger to women” after being convicted of a two-year-long campaign of violence and abuse against his partner who was so badly assaulted she almost died.

Douglass, who still protests his innocence despite a jury’s verdict, was jailed for a total of 30 months, backdated to March 27 when he was remanded in custody.

A 10-year non-harassment order was also imposed by Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald to protect the woman and her family.

Douglass, 34, will also be supervised by social workers for a year after his release.

The jury found Douglass guilty of repeatedly throttling his partner, once to the point where she almost lost consciousness.

He also moved into her house unannounced, prevented her from seeing or speaking to friends or family and repeatedly called her abusive and degrading names.

‘You are at high risk of reoffending’

He also repeatedly smashed objects to intimidate, control and punish her.

Defence solicitor Matthew O’Neill told the court: “He still believes he should have been found not guilty.

“There have been issues with his misuse of alcohol which got the better of him and this came out in the trial.”

Sentencing the 34-year-old, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told him: “This was a course of violent, controlling and aggressive conduct towards your partner which ultimately led to an assault to the danger of her life.

“Because of the prolonged course, your lack of remorse, your victim blaming and your previous offending against previous partners and that you are at high risk of reoffending, a custodial sentence is the only one appropriate.

“If you breach the supervised release order, you can be returned to prison to serve out your sentence. You are a danger to women.”

