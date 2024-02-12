Drink-driver’s takeaway trip costs him £1,575 – and his licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver’s takeaway trip costs him £1,575 – and his licence

Gary Stewart was more than five times the legal alcohol limit when police pulled him over on Marchburn Crescent after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A drink-driver’s four-minute trip to buy some food ended up costing him more than £1,500 – and his licence.

Gary Stewart was more than five times the legal alcohol limit when police pulled him over on Marchburn Crescent after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

Now the 36-year-old, who has a previous conviction for being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink limit, has been hit with a lengthy driving ban.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 6pm on January 13.

Stewart admitted driving with 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

‘It’s utter crass stupidity’

Defence agent Iain Hingston described the offence as “about as ridiculous as it gets”, explaining his client’s journey time was just four minutes.

He went on: “The purpose of his journey was to get food.

“It would have been about a 10-minute walk.

“It’s utter crass stupidity.

“He’s absolutely furious with himself and embarrassed.”

Mr Hingston added: “One hopes this is a lesson he finally learns.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined Stewart, of Marchburn Park, Aberdeen, £1,575 and banned him from driving for three years.

