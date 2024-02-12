Drink-driver’s takeaway trip costs him £1,575 – and his licence

A drink-driver’s four-minute trip to buy some food ended up costing him more than £1,500 – and his licence.

Gary Stewart was more than five times the legal alcohol limit when police pulled him over on Marchburn Crescent after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

Now the 36-year-old, who has a previous conviction for being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink limit, has been hit with a lengthy driving ban.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 6pm on January 13.

Stewart admitted driving with 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22 microgrammes.

‘It’s utter crass stupidity’

Defence agent Iain Hingston described the offence as “about as ridiculous as it gets”, explaining his client’s journey time was just four minutes.

He went on: “The purpose of his journey was to get food.

“It would have been about a 10-minute walk.

“It’s utter crass stupidity.

“He’s absolutely furious with himself and embarrassed.”

Mr Hingston added: “One hopes this is a lesson he finally learns.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined Stewart, of Marchburn Park, Aberdeen, £1,575 and banned him from driving for three years.

