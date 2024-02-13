Remorseless Moray ‘sexual deviant’ jailed for sex assaults on women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remorseless Moray ‘sexual deviant’ jailed for sex assaults on women

Businessman Michael Ramsay had denied the crimes at trial but was found guilty by a jury.

By Jenni Gee
Michael Ramsay was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. File image: DC Thomson
A “predatory” Moray businessman has been jailed for three and a half years for sex attacks on two women.

Michael Ramsay, 66, has shown “no remorse” for the attacks in which he sexually assaulted one woman by penetrating her with his fingers and sex toys and another by trying to remove her clothes and kiss her.

The former Moray businessman had also been convicted of communicating indecently, relating to sexual comments he made and sexual messages he sent.

Ramsay appeared at Inverness Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having  previously been found guilty of all charges by a jury. During the trial denied the crimes and claimed his contact with the women had been consensual.

Over two days of evidence jurors had heard how Ramsay gave one woman “hot toddies” and vodka at his Ardgilzean home near Elgin in March 2018 before subjecting her to an unwanted massage and assaulting her.

At his second home in Findhorn, he convinced another woman to try on a “mini kilt” belonging to his then-estranged but now-ex-wife, telling her it would be a good outfit for an upcoming Burns Supper.

As she did so, Ramsay tried to take down her trousers and kiss her.

Predator’s ‘unwanted attention’

In evidence led by fiscal depute Robert Weir, the court heard both women assert that the attacker’s attention was unwanted.

The first woman said she “wanted to leave” to get away from the sex offender but “he would not let me”.

She added: “He would grab my arms and pull me. He physically restrained me. I remember being scared and not wanting to be there.”

The witness told the jury that, following the assault, she “felt gross”.

The then-partner of the second victim told the court how the woman was “disturbed” and “flustered” following the incident.

When Ramsay was detained for the incident in Findhorn, he told police: “Check her mobile telephone for blackmail.”

‘Deviant sexual preferences’

Giving evidence in his defence during the trial, he told his solicitor advocate Bill Adam that any contact with the women had been consensual.

He maintained this position when speaking to the author of a presentencing report, which Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald highlighted had noted his “hostility towards women” and “sexual preoccupation” and “deviant sexual preferences”.

Mr Adam told the sentencing hearing that despite this his client “does appreciate that his behaviour towards both complainers was inappropriate”.

He said: “There is some acceptance shown by Mr Ramsay of taking advantage of the first complainer’s psychological state and level of intoxication.”

Sheriff MacDonald told Ramsay, who is now bankrupt and had been living in rented accommodation in Findhorn: “You took advantage of your position to sexually abuse them both.

”You show no remorse for these victims, you tried to blame these victims. They did not want your sexual advances they were both appalled and disgusted by that suggestion.”

Noting his “sexually predatory behaviour” she said: “Only a custodial sentence is appropriate” and jailed Ramsay for three years and six months.

Victim ‘grateful’ for justice

She also placed him on the sex offenders register indefinitely and imposed non-harassment orders preventing him from approaching or contacting the women for a period of 10 years.

After the sentencing, the first complainer in the case told the Press and Journal: “I am glad he is in jail.

“I spent longer waiting for him to go to jail than he is going to spend in jail, but I am grateful.”

Speaking through tears she said: “I am so grateful to the other complainer for coming forward, because without her we would never have seen justice.”

