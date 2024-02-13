Remorseless Moray ‘sexual deviant’ jailed for sex assaults on women

A “predatory” Moray businessman has been jailed for three and a half years for sex attacks on two women.

Michael Ramsay, 66, has shown “no remorse” for the attacks in which he sexually assaulted one woman by penetrating her with his fingers and sex toys and another by trying to remove her clothes and kiss her.

The former Moray businessman had also been convicted of communicating indecently, relating to sexual comments he made and sexual messages he sent.

Ramsay appeared at Inverness Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously been found guilty of all charges by a jury. During the trial denied the crimes and claimed his contact with the women had been consensual.

Over two days of evidence jurors had heard how Ramsay gave one woman “hot toddies” and vodka at his Ardgilzean home near Elgin in March 2018 before subjecting her to an unwanted massage and assaulting her.

At his second home in Findhorn, he convinced another woman to try on a “mini kilt” belonging to his then-estranged but now-ex-wife, telling her it would be a good outfit for an upcoming Burns Supper.

As she did so, Ramsay tried to take down her trousers and kiss her.

Predator’s ‘unwanted attention’

In evidence led by fiscal depute Robert Weir, the court heard both women assert that the attacker’s attention was unwanted.

The first woman said she “wanted to leave” to get away from the sex offender but “he would not let me”.

She added: “He would grab my arms and pull me. He physically restrained me. I remember being scared and not wanting to be there.”

The witness told the jury that, following the assault, she “felt gross”.

The then-partner of the second victim told the court how the woman was “disturbed” and “flustered” following the incident.

When Ramsay was detained for the incident in Findhorn, he told police: “Check her mobile telephone for blackmail.”

‘Deviant sexual preferences’

Giving evidence in his defence during the trial, he told his solicitor advocate Bill Adam that any contact with the women had been consensual.

He maintained this position when speaking to the author of a presentencing report, which Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald highlighted had noted his “hostility towards women” and “sexual preoccupation” and “deviant sexual preferences”.

Mr Adam told the sentencing hearing that despite this his client “does appreciate that his behaviour towards both complainers was inappropriate”.

He said: “There is some acceptance shown by Mr Ramsay of taking advantage of the first complainer’s psychological state and level of intoxication.”

Sheriff MacDonald told Ramsay, who is now bankrupt and had been living in rented accommodation in Findhorn: “You took advantage of your position to sexually abuse them both.

”You show no remorse for these victims, you tried to blame these victims. They did not want your sexual advances they were both appalled and disgusted by that suggestion.”

Noting his “sexually predatory behaviour” she said: “Only a custodial sentence is appropriate” and jailed Ramsay for three years and six months.

Victim ‘grateful’ for justice

She also placed him on the sex offenders register indefinitely and imposed non-harassment orders preventing him from approaching or contacting the women for a period of 10 years.

After the sentencing, the first complainer in the case told the Press and Journal: “I am glad he is in jail.

“I spent longer waiting for him to go to jail than he is going to spend in jail, but I am grateful.”

Speaking through tears she said: “I am so grateful to the other complainer for coming forward, because without her we would never have seen justice.”