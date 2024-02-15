I have been a volunteer at Denis Law Legacy Trust for over four years, having started when I was just 15.

After knowing others who worked or volunteered for the charity, as well as being a participant in its Streetsport sessions, it was an easy decision to start getting involved – especially since I could use it for the volunteering section of my silver Duke of Edinburgh Award at the time.

I started to volunteer at the same sessions I had enjoyed for years in Northfield, as well as joining a session on the Cruyff Court on Catherine Street, and was able to put myself out there and find out just how much it meant to be able to help others and be someone who people could rely on.

I have always enjoyed my time with the children’s charity, and I am so grateful for the opportunities it has brought me. Over the years, I have joined and been involved in many areas, such as the Volunteer Vision Group, and was one of the founding members of the young people’s committee, Granite City Speaks. With this, we help by giving a voice to the young people of Aberdeen, and have an input on decisions made in the city.

When I was applying to study forensics at Robert Gordon University two years ago, I had such a rally of support from the Denis Law Legacy Trust team, which I was extremely grateful for as it was a stressful experience for me.

This is one of the reasons why it was so easy for me to continue my journey with them, from school into university, knowing I had a massive group of people who were there for me at such a nerve-racking time. Now, in the second year of my degree, I’m so happy I’ve continued to volunteer with the charity.

Great for your CV; even better for your well-being

When you take up a volunteer position as a student, it can do so many things for you, mentally, physically and professionally. Not only does being a volunteer look great on a CV, but it can also give you work experience that you can look back on and refer to if you end up looking for a career in a relevant line of work, helping your chances of employment.

You may get opportunities you wouldn’t find anywhere else, such as letting you plan an activity, or even writing an article for the local paper.

Volunteering can keep you mentally and physically fit, too, by giving you a challenge. Sometimes that can mean having to find solutions to potential problems that arise, exercising through a sport-based activity, or even lifting heavy objects in a charity shop.

In my experience, volunteering has helped me by increasing my confidence and giving me the opportunity to meet so many friends who listen to my feelings and help me with my struggles and stresses – making me laugh in the process, whilst also giving me a role of responsibility that I can take pride in.

Feeling of volunteering is incomparable

One big thing most people may not realise about volunteering is how much of a massively positive impact it can have on your mental health. Many people struggle with their mental well-being, and that can be for so many reasons.

Everyone is faced with challenges every day, and students have looming deadlines and exams to worry about. However, I find that attending a Streetsport session or other Denis Law Legacy Trust activities really allows me to take my mind off my stress. It’s helped to keep me calm and stopped me from overthinking. Having the amazing support system from everyone working at the charity makes this so much easier, too.

Volunteering is definitely something that everyone should have the opportunity to experience. Luckily, it’s available in many different forms that can appeal to anyone

The act of volunteering is something that simply cannot be compared to anything else. When helping others, you not only make friends and grow social networks, but feel like you are making a difference – whether you realise it or not at the time.

For many reasons, Denis Law Legacy Trust will always be such a big part of my life. The people have always been there for me when I needed them and have given me so much support. If there’s something that I can say for certain, it’s that they will not be losing me any time soon, and I cannot wait to see where volunteering takes me next.

One piece of advice to take from my volunteering story? Start doing it in an area you are passionate about – it is amazing how much helping others can change your life.

Isabella Webster is a BSc forensics and analytical sciences student at Robert Gordon University