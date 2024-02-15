Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Isabella Webster: Helping others with Denis Law Legacy Trust has made my life better

Volunteering is great for your CV but even better for your well-being.

A Streetsport session underway in Dyce. Image: Streetsport/Denis Law Legacy Trust
A Streetsport session underway in Dyce. Image: Streetsport/Denis Law Legacy Trust
By Isabella Webster

I have been a volunteer at Denis Law Legacy Trust for over four years, having started when I was just 15.

After knowing others who worked or volunteered for the charity, as well as being a participant in its Streetsport sessions, it was an easy decision to start getting involved – especially since I could use it for the volunteering section of my silver Duke of Edinburgh Award at the time.

I started to volunteer at the same sessions I had enjoyed for years in Northfield, as well as joining a session on the Cruyff Court on Catherine Street, and was able to put myself out there and find out just how much it meant to be able to help others and be someone who people could rely on.

I have always enjoyed my time with the children’s charity, and I am so grateful for the opportunities it has brought me. Over the years, I have joined and been involved in many areas, such as the Volunteer Vision Group, and was one of the founding members of the young people’s committee, Granite City Speaks. With this, we help by giving a voice to the young people of Aberdeen, and have an input on decisions made in the city.

When I was applying to study forensics at Robert Gordon University two years ago, I had such a rally of support from the Denis Law Legacy Trust team, which I was extremely grateful for as it was a stressful experience for me.

This is one of the reasons why it was so easy for me to continue my journey with them, from school into university, knowing I had a massive group of people who were there for me at such a nerve-racking time. Now, in the second year of my degree, I’m so happy I’ve continued to volunteer with the charity.

Great for your CV; even better for your well-being

When you take up a volunteer position as a student, it can do so many things for you, mentally, physically and professionally. Not only does being a volunteer look great on a CV, but it can also give you work experience that you can look back on and refer to if you end up looking for a career in a relevant line of work, helping your chances of employment.

You may get opportunities you wouldn’t find anywhere else, such as letting you plan an activity, or even writing an article for the local paper.

Isabella Webster with some of her fellow Denis Law Legacy Trust volunteers

Volunteering can keep you mentally and physically fit, too, by giving you a challenge. Sometimes that can mean having to find solutions to potential problems that arise, exercising through a sport-based activity, or even lifting heavy objects in a charity shop.

In my experience, volunteering has helped me by increasing my confidence and giving me the opportunity to meet so many friends who listen to my feelings and help me with my struggles and stresses – making me laugh in the process, whilst also giving me a role of responsibility that I can take pride in.

Feeling of volunteering is incomparable

One big thing most people may not realise about volunteering is how much of a massively positive impact it can have on your mental health. Many people struggle with their mental well-being, and that can be for so many reasons.

Everyone is faced with challenges every day, and students have looming deadlines and exams to worry about. However, I find that attending a Streetsport session or other Denis Law Legacy Trust activities really allows me to take my mind off my stress. It’s helped to keep me calm and stopped me from overthinking. Having the amazing support system from everyone working at the charity makes this so much easier, too.

Volunteering is definitely something that everyone should have the opportunity to experience. Luckily, it’s available in many different forms that can appeal to anyone

The act of volunteering is something that simply cannot be compared to anything else. When helping others, you not only make friends and grow social networks, but feel like you are making a difference – whether you realise it or not at the time.

For many reasons, Denis Law Legacy Trust will always be such a big part of my life. The people have always been there for me when I needed them and have given me so much support. If there’s something that I can say for certain, it’s that they will not be losing me any time soon, and I cannot wait to see where volunteering takes me next.

Volunteering is definitely something that everyone should have the opportunity to experience. Luckily, it’s available in many different forms that can appeal to anyone.

One piece of advice to take from my volunteering story? Start doing it in an area you are passionate about – it is amazing how much helping others can change your life.

Isabella Webster is a BSc forensics and analytical sciences student at Robert Gordon University

More from Opinion

The Labour Party appears to have stabbed Scotland's energy sector in the back, à la popular reality TV programme, The Traitors
Ryan Crighton: Labour's unforgivable betrayal puts 100,000 energy jobs on the line
We may think of things like war and the cost-of-living crisis as adult problems, but they affect kids too. Image: KieferPix/Shutterstock
Jane Craik: Adult stress can impact your children, too - here's how to help…
Shetland has been shaken by recent tragic events in Sandness. Image: Marcin Kadziolka/Shutterstock
Tom Morton: Grief and confusion have descended on Shetland after Sandness death
Potholes can be a serious problem for drivers in Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Iain Maciver: From potholes to the Post Office, the sooner gaps are filled in…
Mahmud Sirazudullah and his wife Mimi Nahid are opening a new cafe called Oregano on Holburn Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rebecca Buchan: Exciting Holburn Street buzz is exactly what Union Street needs
The village of Boreraig in Skye was left empty after the Highland Clearances. Image: AndyGriffin/Shutterstock
Angus Peter Campbell: Enough about the 'New Highland Clearances' - we need politics, not…
Distiller David Fitt samples a dram made by the English Whisky Co in Norfolk. Image: Albanpix/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Tasting English-made whisky left me lost for words
Parkrun along Aberdeen beachfront. Image: Stuart Bell
Gemma Clark: Parkrun remains as joyful and inclusive as ever, with or without race…
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has promised to 'reduce the tax burden for working people' if elected. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Labour's Anas Sarwar is limbering up for Scotland’s Royal Rumble at the…
Gen Z has readily embraced ChatGPT and other AI tools. Image: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Eleanor Bradford: AI has infiltrated our workplaces and it's too useful to ignore

Conversation