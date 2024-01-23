Man ‘cowered’ from blows during Alness High Street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man ‘cowered’ from blows during Alness High Street attack

Charlene Seel and Lewis Mackay punched their victim before Seel kicked him on the ground while Mackay stole his jacket and beers, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
The attack took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson.
A pair who launched a violent attack on a man in Alness as he ‘cowered’ from their blows have admitted the crime.

Charlene Seel and Lewis McKay crossed the road to assault their victim, who had been drinking on a public bench in Alness’ High Street.

The victim was repeatedly punched and knocked to the ground, where he was further punched and kicked to his injury, while his attackers made off, one of them grabbing his jacket and beers as they left.

Mackay, 32, and Seel, 33, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of assault to injury with the complaint detailing how Mackay then committed the theft.

Mackay was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon after he was found to be carrying a knuckleduster when arrested.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that it was around 3.30pm on April 18 last year that the man was sitting on a public bench next to the Royal Bank of Scotland.

He said: “The witness became aware of the accused Seel in the company of the accused McKay making their way across the carriageway.

“The accused Seel appeared angry and was waving her arm around.”

The court heard that witnesses then saw Seel punch the man and attempt to drag him off the bench, before continuing to throw punches and kick him. Mackay also punched the man.

Alness High Street attack victim was ‘cowering’ to ‘prevent blows’

Mr Weir said: “This conduct went on for a few minutes with the witness cowering and trying to prevent blows from landing. He did not return any punches.”

The court heard that the man then fell to the ground, after which Seel continued to kick him. Mackay took the man’s jacket and a carrier bag from the bench before running off.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke to the victim who was initially uncooperative but did advise that his property had been taken.

His attackers were later traced in Obsdale Road and arrested.

Following the arrest, Mackay was found to be in possession of a jacket and two cans of beer, that were later identified as belonging to the victim.

A search at the custody suite in Burnett Road Police Station also recovered a blue knuckleduster from Mackay.

Attack ‘reopened wound’ from previous assault

The victim did not require medical treatment, however, it was noted that a wound from a previous assault had reopened as a result of the attack.

Solicitor Advocate Shahid Latif, for Mackay, who appeared from custody, said his client’s involvement in the physical attack amounted to “a single punch”.

He asked the sheriff to consider releasing Mackay on bail pending sentencing.

Defence agent Pauline Chapman, for Seel, said her client had made “significant progress” since the crime was committed and invited Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald to call for presentencing reports.

Sheriff MacDonald said:This is a serious matter, as you appreciate. I’m going to have to look at all the various sentencing options.”

She deferred sentencing for the production of criminal justice social work reports and restriction of liberty assessments.

Seel, of Milnafua, Alness, was released on bail until the next calling of the case in February. Mackay, whose address was given as a “prisoner” in Inverness, was remanded in custody.

