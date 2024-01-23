Man ‘cowered’ from blows during Alness High Street attack

A pair who launched a violent attack on a man in Alness as he ‘cowered’ from their blows have admitted the crime.

Charlene Seel and Lewis McKay crossed the road to assault their victim, who had been drinking on a public bench in Alness’ High Street.

The victim was repeatedly punched and knocked to the ground, where he was further punched and kicked to his injury, while his attackers made off, one of them grabbing his jacket and beers as they left.

Mackay, 32, and Seel, 33, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of assault to injury with the complaint detailing how Mackay then committed the theft.

Mackay was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon after he was found to be carrying a knuckleduster when arrested.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that it was around 3.30pm on April 18 last year that the man was sitting on a public bench next to the Royal Bank of Scotland.

He said: “The witness became aware of the accused Seel in the company of the accused McKay making their way across the carriageway.

“The accused Seel appeared angry and was waving her arm around.”

The court heard that witnesses then saw Seel punch the man and attempt to drag him off the bench, before continuing to throw punches and kick him. Mackay also punched the man.

Alness High Street attack victim was ‘cowering’ to ‘prevent blows’

Mr Weir said: “This conduct went on for a few minutes with the witness cowering and trying to prevent blows from landing. He did not return any punches.”

The court heard that the man then fell to the ground, after which Seel continued to kick him. Mackay took the man’s jacket and a carrier bag from the bench before running off.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke to the victim who was initially uncooperative but did advise that his property had been taken.

His attackers were later traced in Obsdale Road and arrested.

Following the arrest, Mackay was found to be in possession of a jacket and two cans of beer, that were later identified as belonging to the victim.

A search at the custody suite in Burnett Road Police Station also recovered a blue knuckleduster from Mackay.

Attack ‘reopened wound’ from previous assault

The victim did not require medical treatment, however, it was noted that a wound from a previous assault had reopened as a result of the attack.

Solicitor Advocate Shahid Latif, for Mackay, who appeared from custody, said his client’s involvement in the physical attack amounted to “a single punch”.

He asked the sheriff to consider releasing Mackay on bail pending sentencing.

Defence agent Pauline Chapman, for Seel, said her client had made “significant progress” since the crime was committed and invited Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald to call for presentencing reports.

Sheriff MacDonald said: “This is a serious matter, as you appreciate. I’m going to have to look at all the various sentencing options.”

She deferred sentencing for the production of criminal justice social work reports and restriction of liberty assessments.

Seel, of Milnafua, Alness, was released on bail until the next calling of the case in February. Mackay, whose address was given as a “prisoner” in Inverness, was remanded in custody.