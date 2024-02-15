Danger driver jailed and hit with eight-year roads ban after reversing at police

A disqualified driver led police on a frightening pursuit through Aberdeen – and even reversed at their vehicle.

Robert Razey tired to strike the officers’ vehicle in the early hours of Hogmanay after spotting them behind him.

The officers managed to manoeuvre their vehicle out of the way and then give chase.

They eventually caught up with the 29-year-old after a car and foot chase and he has now been put behind bars and hit with an eight-year driving ban.

‘Extremely serious conduct’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around 1.30am on December 31.

She said officers’ attention was drawn to Razey’s vehicle, which drove slowly and did not appear to react to the presence of the police car initially.

But upon reaching the roundabout junction with Provost Fraser Drive, it stopped and “reversed at speed” towards the police car, forcing officers to take evasive action.

A pursuit was then declared, during which Razey drove up to 30mph above the speed limit.

‘You endangered not only yourself but other members of the public’

He tackled two roundabouts in the wrong direction, forcing a member of the public to take evasive action in the process.

When the vehicle chase finally came to an end, a foot pursuit took place and officers eventually caught up with and arrested Razey.

Razey, of Donside Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He also admitted consuming substances and alcohol and repeatedly driving at excessive speeds, on the wrong side of the road, into the path of other road users, driving at the police vehicle and colliding with another vehicle.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “It goes without saying this is extremely serious conduct. He acknowledges that.”

Mr McRobert said Razey had fled due to being a disqualified driver and that a full explanation was provided in a court-ordered social work report.

He added his client pled guilty at the earliest opportunity and asked for a community sentence to be imposed.

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Razey: “You endangered not only yourself but other members of the public.

“I’m satisfied you have reached the threshold for a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Razey for eight months and disqualified him from driving for eight years.

