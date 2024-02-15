Danger driver jailed and hit with eight-year roads ban after reversing at police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danger driver jailed and hit with eight-year roads ban after reversing at police

Robert Razey sped off from police in the early hours of Hogmanay after spotting them behind him and trying to reverse into them.

By Danny McKay
Robert Razey. Image: Facebook
Robert Razey. Image: Facebook

A disqualified driver led police on a frightening pursuit through Aberdeen – and even reversed at their vehicle.

Robert Razey tired to strike the officers’ vehicle in the early hours of Hogmanay after spotting them behind him.

The officers managed to manoeuvre their vehicle out of the way and then give chase.

They eventually caught up with the 29-year-old after a car and foot chase and he has now been put behind bars and hit with an eight-year driving ban.

‘Extremely serious conduct’

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around 1.30am on December 31.

She said officers’ attention was drawn to Razey’s vehicle, which drove slowly and did not appear to react to the presence of the police car initially.

But upon reaching the roundabout junction with Provost Fraser Drive, it stopped and “reversed at speed” towards the police car, forcing officers to take evasive action.

A pursuit was then declared, during which Razey drove up to 30mph above the speed limit.

‘You endangered not only yourself but other members of the public’

He tackled two roundabouts in the wrong direction, forcing a member of the public to take evasive action in the process.

When the vehicle chase finally came to an end, a foot pursuit took place and officers eventually caught up with and arrested Razey.

Razey, of Donside Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He also admitted consuming substances and alcohol and repeatedly driving at excessive speeds, on the wrong side of the road, into the path of other road users, driving at the police vehicle and colliding with another vehicle.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “It goes without saying this is extremely serious conduct. He acknowledges that.”

Mr McRobert said Razey had fled due to being a disqualified driver and that a full explanation was provided in a court-ordered social work report.

He added his client pled guilty at the earliest opportunity and asked for a community sentence to be imposed.

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Razey: “You endangered not only yourself but other members of the public.

“I’m satisfied you have reached the threshold for a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Razey for eight months and disqualified him from driving for eight years.

