News Crime & Courts

‘Abhorrent is an understatement’: Racist thug avoids prison after flurry of violence at Aberdeen bar

Kevin McDonald was being escorted from Legends Sports Bar in Aberdeen where he racially abused a doorman by using the n-word on four separate occasions.

By David McPhee
Kevin McDonald and Legends sports bar in aberdeen, where he said racist slurs and assaulted a bouncer
Kevin McDonald admitted charges of assault and acting in a racially aggravated manner at Legends Sports Bar. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A violent reveller who was being ejected from a pub uttered a vile racist slur at a bouncer before stripping to the waist and shouting: “I’m a boxer!”

Kevin McDonald’s behaviour at Legends Sports Bar in Aberdeen was described as “abhorrent” as he racially abused a doorman before assaulting him.

As other bar staff tried to calm him down, McDonald violently set about three others and he was heard to shout that he was “a boxer, who’s next?”

Fiscal Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 10.15pm on March 25 last year a bouncer at Legends Sports Bar on Crown Terrace, Aberdeen, a security guard was made aware of a disturbance.

McDonald, 21, became immediately aggressive when he was requested to leave the bar and used the n-word towards the bouncer.

‘I’m a boxer, who’s next?’

“The accused then took his top off and asked the complainer to fight him,” Ms Gunn said.

“He then again called him a n***** and stated: ‘What are you going to do?’

“Several members of the public noticed what was going on and saw the accused acting aggressively and using racist language.”

As other door staff arrived, they made attempts to get McDonald to move towards the door, to which he reacted by again using the same racist slur and punching the bouncer in the face.

McDonald then stated: “I’m a boxer, who’s next?”

He once again uttered the n-word before punching one member of staff before repeatedly punching another.

Ms Gunn said McDonald then turned and struck a fourth man who fell back and struck his head on the road.

McDonald was heard shouting “I’m a boxer” once more before fleeing the scene.

Appearing in the dock, McDonald pleaded guilty to four charges of assault and one charge of acting in a racially aggravated manner.

‘You will get no sympathy from me’

Defence solicitor Debbie Ginniver described her client’s action that night as “clearly abhorrent behaviour”.

“Mr McDonald does recognise what he did and does express genuine remorse,” she said.

“His behaviour on this particular evening was out of character and involved alcohol.

“He recognises that alcohol was an issue, and he has taken appropriate steps, such as to limit his alcohol use and staying out of the city centre.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer put it to McDonald that to describe his actions as “abhorrent” was “an understatement”.

“What do you think you were doing going out and behaving like you did?” the sheriff asked.

“You racially abused a member of staff and assaulted others – it’s completely and utterly unacceptable.

“The only thing that is keeping you out of prison is your age – you will get no sympathy from me.”

As an alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff Frazer made McDonald, of Sluie Drive, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 15 months and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also ordered him to pay £100 in compensation to each of the three bouncers he assaulted and £300 to the man he assaulted and racially abused.

